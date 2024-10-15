Fameye, in an interview, spoke about the wealth he has acquired since he started his music career

The singer shared that he charges over GH₵100K for music shows and flies business class abroad

Fameye said that he makes much of his money from album sales and record label distribution deals

Ghanaian singer Peter Famiyeh Bozah, popularly known as Fameye, has opened up about the financial gains from his music career.

Ghanaian singer Fameye speaks about the wealth he has gained from his music career. Photo source: @fameye_music

Fameye speaks about his wealth from music

In a recent interview with blogger Zionfelix, Fameye shared that he has made a lot of money since bursting onto the Ghanaian music scene with his Nothing I Get hit song in 2019.

The singer noted that he had made significant investments and wealth, which he does not speak about publicly.

He said:

"God has blessed me. I am rich now. I buy the things I want. I have a lot of money and wealth I don't show online. I have made investments. I make my money from music."

The Vey Soon hitmaker stated he regularly performs at high-profile and small events, where he and his team sometimes charge over GH₵100K. He said he reinvests the events' money into his brand and music career.

Singer Fameye said he sometimes flies business class abroad to perform for events and photoshoots with his team.

He added that much of the music money he has gained comes from album sales and distribution deals with record labels, not music streams.

Watch the video below:

Reactions to Fameye's comments

YEN.com.gh has gathered some comments from social media users in reaction to Fameye's remarks below:

liltwitz0 commented:

"This is what shatta wale has been fighting for, he was really advocating for promoters to pay Ghanaian artist same as they will do for Nigerians."

Boabeng Degraft commented:

"Thanks to Shatta for paving the way for Ghana musicians."

Nana kojo commented:

"This boy, he get money waa. He Dey build some apartments bi for wanna area here eerh chale ebe some hard apartments bi eerh this boy make dem fear am."

Armstrong commented:

"I tap into this kind of blessing 🤲🙏."

softlyphe commented:

"Contentment is a great blessing 💕💕."

Fameye hails Nana Ama McBrown

Earlier, YEN.com.gh reported that Fameye thanked Nana Ama McBrown for promoting his Very Soon song in an interview with Zionfelix.

The singer shared that he prayed to God for the celebrated actress' involvement in promoting the song on her social media platforms.

