Famous Ghanaian blogger Zionfelix shared a video of him recycling a sack of plastic bottles, an activity which is a business in Ghana called koliba.

Zionfelix recycles plastic bottles in Germany

Zionfelix demonstrated in a video how one could earn money from recycling used bottles of any kind in Germany.

In the video on his Instagram page, he was spotted walking to a supermarket with a big sack filled with empty water and drinks bottles.

He proceeded to the section in the supermarket where he deposited the empty bottles into a machine that counted and displayed what he would earn.

When he was done, the recycling machine displayed €15.75 (GH¢264.15) and printed a receipt, which he needed to claim the funds from the supermarket. However, he decided to use the money to purchase groceries instead.

In the caption, he talked about how the system in Germany was functioning and applauded the government, saying:

"The System Is Working 24/7: This Is How Germany Buys All Empty Bottles, ZIONFELIX Shares Experience"

Below is the video of Zionfelix recycling plastic bottles in Germany:

Reactions to Zionfelix recycling bottles in Germany

Many Ghanaians across Europe, such as Denmark and the Netherlands, commented, while others living in America indicated in the comments that the system was also available to them.

People living at home were disappointed the system was not available in Ghana. They noted they would benefit from it since they had many empty bottles lying around in their homes.

Below are the opinions of people on the video:

ameyaw112 said:

"We need this in Ghana"

qwaskoftown said:

"They don't buy them, when you buy a drink or water you deposit money so when you return the bottles u get your money back..."

hawanasiru63 said:

"We have it here in the Netherlands"

afia_somuah said:

"Do we have some in Ghana here? I've got plenty at home"

yaa_the_traveler said:

"They don’t actually sell it, bro. It’s part of the money you pay for the water, kind of like a deposit, so you bring the bottles back, and you get your money back."

kyei8019 said:

"America also has this system. Each empty bottle is sold for 5 cents"

amankwaa6552 said:

"also done in Denmark ❤️"

qwikrunz said:

"So you went to Europe to do koliba business"

