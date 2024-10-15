Musician Black Sherif got many of his fans excited when he announced that he would be dropping a new song soon

Celebrated Ghanaian musician, Black Sherif, has announced that he will be releasing a new song soon.

Black Sherif is dropping a new song titled Rebel Muzik. Image Credit: @blacksherif

Black Sherif's new song

Black Sherif took to his social media pages to share with his millions of followers about a new song he will be dropping.

Sharing details of the song, the 2023 BET Best International Flow winner noted that the song is called Rebel Muzik.

On his verified X account, he did not share the exact date the song will be released; however, he said it would be soon.

"REBEL MUZIK. COMING SOON⛓️"

In the pictures he shared online, the January 9th hitmaker rocked giant dreadlocks and his black-themed signature outfit. In the caption, he noted that his outfit was handmade pieces from the limited collection of Cunningz.

"Sherif wears Hand made pieces by Cunningz, also available to purchase soon. #IronBoy"

Black Sherif's new song.

Reactions to Black Sherif's new song

YouTuber Big Paradise and several other fans thronged the comment section to express their excitement about Black Sherif's yet-to-be-released song.

The exciting reactions from fans are below:

@Quophieparadise said:

"Dadeɛ nipa, wosi dɛn sei???"

@wonitwaasidiii said:

"If you keep on releasing I won’t need a girlfriend"

@Lechiboroni said:

"Afei na wo kasa ‼️ we go cool off with the “coming soon” it’s a hunting season 🫱🏿‍🫲🏾🔱"

