Seasoned media personality Serwaa Amihere penned a heartwarming message to dancehall musician Shatta Wale on October 17, 2024, as he turned 40.

Serwaa Amihere celebrates Shatta Wale on his 40th birthday. Image Credit: @shattawalenima and @serwaaamihere

Source: Instagram

Serwaa Amihere celebrates Shatta Wale

Serwaa Amihere shared a picture of Shatta Wale wearing a blue vest, a balaclava mask and expensive diamond necklaces.

In a post on her X account, she wished the dancehall musician a happy birthday and thanked him for being a great friend.

In the same message, she expressed her love for Shatta Wale and noted that she always has his back no matter what.

"Happy birthday, my Gee. Thank you for being a great friend. I love you. You know I’ve got you @shattawalegh❤️"

Below is Serwaa Amihere's post celebrating Shatta Wale:

Reactions to Serwaa's post about Shatta Wale

Many people thronged the comments section of Serwaa's post on X to celebrate Shatta Wale. They also dropped sweet birthday messages.

Meanwhile, Amihere joined several Ghanaians, fans around the world and Jamaican musician Vybz Kartel in celebrating the artist.

Below are some of the lovely messages from fans to Shatta Wale on his 40th:

@GHANAMONEY565 said:

"Happy Blissful Birthday Super @shattawalegh"

@Ayivor14 said:

"Happy Glorious Birthday To @shattawalegh"

@cerna_desailor said:

"Age gracefully 🎉"

@joelsowah45 said:

"happy birthday ❤️🎊God bless you more than he do 🙏"

@KutaBen said:

"SHATTAWALE will live longer and reign forever 🙏🎂🧈🎂🎂🎂🎂🎂🎂🎂🎂🎂🎂"

Shatta Wale cries on stage

YEN.com.gh also reported that dancehall musician Shatta Wale performed at the Ghana Report Job and Entrepreneurship Fair at the Black Star Square on Sunday, September 22, 2024.

The artist got emotional and was moved to tears as he performed his 2016 hit single, Prove You Wrong. The video of Shatta Wale weeping on stage stirred mixed reactions from fans.

Proofread by Bruce Douglas, senior copy editor at YEN.com.gh

