Musician Kuami Eugene has opened up about his relationship with his manager Richie and the record label he was signed onto Lynx Entertainment

In an exclusive interview with Hitz 103.9 FM, the Angela hitmaker noted that if both parties had parties ways, an official statement would have been released

The rumours come at the back of the singer having released a new song, Belinda, without bearing the name of Lynx

Multiple award-winning singer Kuami Eugene addressed fans' concerns about his parting ways with his record label, Lynx Entertainment.

This comes after he dropped the artwork for his new song, Belinda, which did not have Lynx Entertainment on it but Rockstar Records and Clear Road Music Group; Rockstar is his nickname, and Clear Road is the title of one of his songs.

Kuami Eugene on Lynx contract

In an exclusive interview with Hitz 103.9 FM, Kuami Eugene noted that people are impatient with what they see on social media regarding his relationship with Lynx Entertainment.

He said that if there had been an official exit, as many people were claiming, an official statement would have been issued. He said that as it stands, he has not issued any statement, and neither has the record label.

"I no put anything out, Lynx no put anything out, yet people are just trying to end our contract for us," he said in the interview.

The Monica hitmaker confirmed that he and Lynx were still working and that if it got to the point where they had to part ways, everyone would know.

"At the end of the day, if we are close to a level where we feel like Kuami is no more with Lynx, and he is done, we will put it out there for everyone to know. At the end of the day, what I am trying to say is, me and Lynx are still working."

Buttressing his point, Kuami Eugene said that he and his manager and owner of Lynx Entertainment, Richie, were working on a project and that he sent him a song about two days ago.

He noted that the song was for Richie's project, and the talented singer stressed that they were on good terms.

The 2021 TGMA Artist of the Year said he had seen several stories about him having parted ways with Richie. In the same interview, he said he could call Richie to confirm his statement if he were not asleep.

Kuami Eugene speaks about Lynx Entertainment.

Adane Best speaks on Kuami Eugene

