La Meme Gang, in a social media post, announced their reunion after disbanding in recent years

The music collective shared that they are set to release their third studio album, True Colors, on November 1

La Meme Gang's announcement triggered excitement and anticipation among their fanbase on social media

Ghanaian music collective La Meme Gang excited fans with the announcement of their reunion and upcoming album.

Music collective La Meme Gang reunite to announce their upcoming third studio album. Photo source: La Meme Gang

Source: Facebook

The Labadi-based group burst onto the music scene in 2017 with its unique hip-hop sounds, which distinguished them from many other acts in the music genre.

La Meme Gang collaborated with high-profile artistes, including Sarkodie, King Promise, and Joey B.

The group, comprising singer Darkovibes, rappers Rjz, $pacely, and Kiddblack, dominated the airwaves and amassed impressive streaming numbers with multiple hit songs before disbanding in 2023 to focus on their solo music careers.

La Meme Gang announces new album

La Meme Gang took to their X (formerly Twitter) page to share their excitement and announce their upcoming third studio album.

The new album True Colors, expected to be released on Friday, November 1, will mark the music collective's first project since their Let's Start a Riot EP in 2023.

La Meme Gang's upcoming music project will also be available for pre-save on major digital music streaming platforms.

Below is La Meme Gang's social media post:

La Meme Gang's announcement excites fans

Many fans thronged to the comment section to share their excitement and anticipation for La Meme Gang's upcoming studio album. YEN.com.gh has gathered some of the comments below:

@king_koyo commented:

"Dreams really do come true."

@neizer__ commented:

"I will 4eva love you La Meme."

@nananyarko_ commented:

"I have been waiting for this over a year."

@amegazo_ commented:

"Linksters, we feast ! 🔥🔥🔥."

@b_b_Manuel22 commented:

"Finally😭make Asakaa go hide chale."

@Ian_thom14 commented:

"The real tape is coming!!"

Broda Sammy shares reason behind NPP song

Earlier, YEN.com.gh reported that Broda Sammy shared why he composed a campaign song for the NPP before the 2024 elections.

The gospel musician said he felt honoured when the party's executives approached him to produce a song for them.

Broda Sammy added that he would have even accepted GH₵ 1 from the NPP to compose the campaign song because they appreciated him and his musical gift.

New feature: Сheck out news that is picked for YOU ➡️ click on “Recommended for you” and enjoy!

Source: YEN.com.gh