Reigning Telecel Ghana Music Awards (TGMAs) Artiste of the Year, Stonebwoy has spoken about the motivation behind his Up and Runnin6 album.

The BHIM Nation boss held an album listening party at the Alora Beach Resort in Accra on Wednesday, October 23, 2024, to officially launch his sixth studio album.

The 12-track Up and Runnin6 album included international collaborations with Duncan Mighty, Odumodublvck, Ginton, London's Amaria BB, South Florida's Kaylan Arnold, Blvk H3ro, Chi Ching, and Jamaican dancehall queen Spice.

Many Ghanaian entertainers, including Nadia Buari, Nana Ama McBrown, Cina Soul, Camidoh, Efya, D-Black and Kwaw Kese, were in attendance as Stonebwoy delivered a live performance of the songs of the album.

Stonebwoy shares motivation behind Up and Runnin6

In an interview with some local media outlets at the events, musician Stonebwoy shared he would welcome a Grammy recognition for the album as it would positively impact his music career.

However, the Jejereje hitmaker said he did not curate his new album necessarily to earn any Grammy nominations or awards.

He said:

"Like I always say, if it does happen to qualify and win, it will be part of the things that could speed up my art or craft but then, it is not my sole intention that I am creating this album for the Grammys."

Stonebwoy noted that it would have been a big disservice to him and his fans to create the album for the Grammys and fail to land an award.

The Burninton Music Group label boss said he has never composed a music project to target an award scheme.

Watch the video below:

Stonebwoy's comments stir reactions on social media

YEN.com.gh has gathered some comments from social media users in reaction to Stonebwoy's remarks below:

DerickJim3 commented:

"The Grammy is a result, not a pursuit."

Paulsmi18626695

"🤣🤣🤣 this guy is funny oo."

kingmaaley commented:

"Akoa wei nso ne Grammys de3."

strictlygh233 commented:

"Stone kasa o, congrats though."

1GOODBoY4 commented:

"You’re too in haste to win, bro. Chill."

Clinton0249 said:

"🤣🤣🤣🤣 you can lie."

Bullgod hails Stonebwoy's musical impact

Earlier, YEN.com.gh reported that Bullgod hailed Stonebwoy as the Ghana music industry's current biggest export on the international stage.

The artiste manager said that the dancehall artiste's colleagues have yet to reach his level even though they are all making great strides.

