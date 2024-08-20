Singer and songwriter Bisa KDei has denounced rumours that he and Becca's relationship has become frosty

In a recent interview, the Mansa hitmaker indicated that he was very cool with the songstress but was only not around her because of life changes

Bisa and Becca were very close and worked on some hit songs together, leading to rumours of a love relationship in the past

Ghanaian singer and songwriter Bisa KDei has spoken about his current relationship with Becca, debunking rumours of a rift.

Bisa KDei and Becca used to be close and worked together on many songs, including hits Hwɛ and Bɛshewo.

Their closeness and cosiness in their music videos led to speculations that the two were dating. The rumours went away only after Becca's wedding in 2018.

Becca's 40th birthday celebration on Thursday, August 15, 2024, raised the possibility that the two may have fallen out after Bisa failed to post her.

Bisa and Becca are still cool

But in a recent interview, the Mansa hitmaker stated that there was no animosity between them, adding that he did not post her because it is not his thing and he does not do it regularly.

He explained that although they are not as close as they were because of life changes and the fact that people grow apart, he and Becca remain on good terms.

“Moments change, and people also change. We all grow. There can be a time when things change between people. You can get married, and things will change. I don’t have any issue with her; we are very cool. It’s been a while since I saw her, but I have stopped wishing birthdays on my timeline,” Bisa said.

Watch the video below:

Bisa KDei marries in a private wedding

Meanwhile, YEN.com.gh earlier reported that Bisa Kdei had also got married in a private wedding ceremony.

The singer's wedding was attended by Ghanaian stars, including Sista Afia, Sefa, and Gyakie, who performed for the couple.

A wedding video emerged online, making his fans and Ghanaians curious about the ceremony.

