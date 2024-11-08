Controversial musician Elijah Birdman says that rapper Kwaw Kese stole the nickname Abodam from him

In a GHOne TV interview, he told the host Serwaa Amihere that he was the originator of the name because of his unusual fashion style

The video got many people sharing their views on social media, with many talking about his fashion style

Musician Elijah Birdman caused a stir after talking about being the originator of rapper Kwaw Kese's signature nickname, Abodam, while flaunting his giant $450k gold chain.

Elijah Birdman says Kwaw Kese stole Abodam nickname From Him. Image Credit: @iamphylxgh_ and @kwawkese

Source: Instagram

GH Birdman speaks about Kwaw Kese

In an exclusive interview with media personality Serwaa Amihere on GHOne TV, Elijah Birdman noted that he owned the nickname Abodam.

He further stated that Kwaw Kese stole his name, as he expressed anger in the video snippet that surfaced online.

"I am the owner of Abodam. I brought the name Abodam and Kwaw Kese stole it."

In dismay, Miss Amihere wondered how Kwaw Kese stole the name from him. She noted that the word Abodam was not peculiar to anyone and that it meant someone who was mentally unfit.

Explaining his point in the same interview, GH Birdman, as he affectionately called himself, noted that, considering his fashion style, he refuses to dress like an ordinary person.

"I do not like to look like somebody else. I always want to be the odd one out. One in a million," he said.

The fashion sensation noted that whenever he stepped out, he loved to receive compliments from people talking about how crazy his fashion style was.

GH Birdman about Kwaw Kese's Abodam nickname.

Reactions to GH Birdman's video

Below are the opinions of Ghanaians regarding Elijah Birdman's interview with GHOne TV:

menklee_aaron said:

"🤣🤣🤣how can you be the owner the word “mad”??"

kwadjo_oware_kodua said:

"Is true,all the Street legends can testify to that lol

mcjones02 said:

"But you call urself bird man 😂"

nojuicehere_ said:

"OG 👏🔥"

Source: YEN.com.gh