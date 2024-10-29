Shatta Wale, in a Rants Bants and Confession podcast episode snippet, threw fresh shots at Stonebwoy

The SM Boss said that his rival Stonebwoy had developed a big ego because of the fame he had gained

Shatta Wale's comments about Stonebwoy triggered negative reactions from some fans on social media

Award-winning Ghanaian musician Shatta Wale has reignited his longstanding feud with his rival Stonebwoy.

Dancehall musician Shatta Wale launches a fresh attack on his rival Stonebwoy. Photo source: @shattawalenima and @stonebwoy

The two dancehall heavyweights have been feuding with each other for over a decade after Stonebwoy's emergence in the Ghana music scene under the guidance of the veteran musician Samini, who also had his rivalry with Shatta Wale.

The two artistes' animosity towards each other culminated in a scuffle at the 2019 Vodafone Ghana Music Awards (VGMAs) event, which saw them receive indefinite bans from the event organisers, Charterhouse.

The VGMAs board reinstated Shatta Wale and Stonebwoy into the award scheme in 2021, but the SM Boss decided to opt out.

Shatta Wale launches fresh attack on Stonebwoy

In a snippet of a new episode of the Rants, Bants and Confession podcast with Efia Odo, Ama Burland and Gisela Amponsah, Shatta Wale said that Stonebwoy had developed a big ego because of fame.

He said:

"Stonebwoy is just getting swollen-headed with fame."

The Killa Ji Mi hitmaker, who recently rejected a birthday message from Stonebwoy, insinuated that the BHIM Nation leader lived a fake lifestyle and could not have a genuine conversation with the podcast hosts.

Watch the snippet below:

Shatta Wale's remarks stir reactions

Shatta Wale's remarks about Stonebwoy triggered negative reactions from fans on social media. YEN.com.gh has gathered some of the comments below:

Amma Antwiwaa commented:

"Stonebwoy doesn't have time to sit here duhh."

user1814358746619 commented:

"Without Stonebwoy, his statement won't make sense 😅."

Mr.Theo45 commented:

"Wale dey envy Stone then Sark aswear 😂."

BIG IKE said:

"Whenever you don’t mention Stone’s name, you’re not okay."

Don Dellasie Kwami said:

I am beginning to feel Shatta is full of jealousy and bitterness about Stonebwoy's higher height.😂."

DJ Slim criticises Shatta Wale's public apology

In another story by YEN.com.gh, DJ Slim criticised Shatta Wale for publicly apologising and reuniting with Andy Dosty at Ursula Owusu's birthday celebration event.

The media personality said that the dancehall musician's apology was not sincere and that he only patched things up with Andy Dosty to gain publicity for his new SAFA album.

