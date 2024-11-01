DJ Slim, on his Street Is Watching podcast, slammed Shatta Wale for his recent criticisms of Black Sherif's fashion choices

The media personality said that Shatta Wale disliked Black Sherif because he lost his Infinix endorsement deal to him

DJ Slim added that the dancehall musician did not appreciate any competition from his colleagues in the music industry

Ghanaian music personality and disc jockey DJ Slim has slammed Shatta Wale for his recent criticisms of Black Sherif's fashion sense.

In a conversation with socialites Efia Odo, Ama Burland and Gisela Amponsah on their Rants, Bants and Confession podcast, Shatta Wale criticised Black Sherif for dressing.

The SM boss said he did not understand why the Kilos Milos coroner preferred to wear his flamboyant outfits despite being a hip-hop artiste.

Shatta Wale compared Black Sherif to Asake, stating that the Nigerian musician understood fashion and wore outfits that fit him perfectly, even though they can sometimes be huge.

The Killa Ji Mi hitmaker also questioned why Black Sherif would purchase his outfits from thrift shops in Kantamanto, Accra.

DJ Slim slams Shatta Wale

In a discussion with his crony on his Street Is Watching podcast, DJ Slim shared that he had been informed that Shatta Wale had a problem with Black Sherif because he lost his endorsement deal with Infinix Ghana to him.

He said:

"Shatta Wale has lost his Infinix deal to Blacko. It happened a long time ago. You can check their billboards and portals to see if Shatta Wale is still there. He has been off this deal for long. From what I have heard, this is one of the reasons why Shatta Wale doesn't really like Black Sherif."

The media personality said that, unlike Shatta Wale, Black Sherif did not resort to personal beef with his colleagues to gain street credibility and prominence in the Ghanaian music industry.

DJ Slim noted that Shatta Wale did not appreciate the comparisons people made between him and the Second Sermon coroner and that he hates competition from his colleagues in the industry.

He said:

"Shatta Wale doesn't like competition. Everything should be around him. That is why he has never sat on any platform and commended people or artistes in his league."

Watch the video below:

DJ Slim criticises Shatta Wale

Earlier, YEN.com.gh reported that DJ Slim criticised Shatta Wale for publicly apologising to media personality Andy Dosty at Ursula Owusu's 60th birthday celebration.

The disc jockey said the dancehall artiste should have visited Andy Dosty at his residence and apologised instead.

