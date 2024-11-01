American rapper Rubi Rose arrived in Ghana for the Accra Halloween Party on Thursday, October 31, 2024

The social media sensation, in a video, spoke fluent Twi as she announced her arrival at the airport

The videos of Rubi Rose's arrival in Ghana triggered many reactions from Ghanaians on social media

American rapper and internet sensation Rubi Rose made the headlines after a video of her speaking fluent Twi surfaced on social media.

American rapper Rubi Rose rattles fluent Twi after arriving in Ghana for the Accra Halloween party. Photo source: @RubiRose

The 27-year-old, who previously made her name in the American entertainment industry as a video vixen and model, arrived in Ghana on Thursday, October 31, 2024, for the Accra Halloween Party.

The organisers of her scheduled event thronged to the Kotoka International Airport in a convoy with their expensive luxurious cars, including a Rolls Royce and a G-Wagon, to welcome her as she stepped foot in the country for the first time.

Rubi Rose flew into the country after her stint in Nigeria, where she performed some of her hit songs at the Save the Summer show at Athena Beach in Lekki on October 27, 2024.

Rubi Rose rattles Twi in Ghana

In a series of social media videos sighted by YEN.com.gh, Rubi Rose showcased his linguistic skills by effortlessly speaking Twi to announce her arrival in Ghana.

The American rapper beamed with excitement as she said the word "Abonten", which means 'outside' in the Ghanaian local language.

Rubi Rose later hopped into one of the awaiting vehicles and proceeded to her plush apartment at the Number One Oxford Street Hotel and Suites, which she said was more beautiful than the one she lodged in Nigeria.

Watch the videos below:

Rubi Rose stirs reactions

Rubi Rose's videos triggered many reactions from some Ghanaians on social media. YEN.com.gh has gathered some of the comments below:

pedor_home commented:

"SANTASE Nicky Minaj is here."

odogwu.bills commented:

"This is what Jarvis wanted 😂😂."

rich.billyy commented:

"This type of settings Jarvis wanted when she arrived at the airport 😂😂."

amabeautifull_ said:

"All this for Rubi Rose? 😂 like really Ghana?😂."

justdela.a said:

"I can't believe she came to GH."

sonymontan commented:

"My crush 😻 is in Ghana 😢😢😢."

Hilda Baci speaks Twi and prepares Fufu

In another story reported by YEN.com.gh, Hilda Baci spoke Twi as she prepared Fufu and light soup in her kitchen.

The former GWR holder wore a beautiful Kente outfit and some traditional beads as she showed the process she took to prepare the Ghanaian meal.

