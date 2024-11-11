The Ship Dealer was among many guests who attended a white wedding at a church over the weekend

The media personality, in a video, was stopped from spraying GH₵10 notes on the wedding couple at the altar

The video of Oliver Khan being admonished triggered mixed reactions from some Ghanaians on social media

Ghanaian media personality and self-proclaimed billionaire Oliver Khan, popularly known as The Ship Dealer, went viral after a video of him at a church wedding surfaced on social media.

A church priest sacks The Ship Dealer Oliver Khan for spraying GH₵10 notes on a wedding couple at the altar. Photo source: @the_ship_dealer and @mamacha03

Source: Instagram

The Ship Dealer, who recently tied the knot with his wife in a traditional ceremony on September 15, 2024, was among many guests who were in attendance at a white wedding in a church over the weekend.

Church priest sacks Ship Dealer from altar

In a video sighted by YEN.com.gh, Oliver Khan, The Ship Dealer, was spotted close to the groom and the bride as they sat down in their chairs and prepared for the church priest to carry out the necessary rites at the altar before the wedding ceremony.

The media personality, renowned for publicly boasting about his wealth, took a bundle of GH₵10 notes from his pocket and sprayed them on the married couple.

The Ship Dealer, sporting a white T-shirt, long sleeves and trousers with white sneakers, received cheers from many guests in the church as he blessed the couple with money before they started the marriage ceremony.

The self-proclaimed billionaire's gesture garnered the attention of the church priest, who calmly called on him to stop spraying cash on the couple and take a seat so the wedding ceremony could commence.

Oliver Khan immediately halted his money-throwing gesture before spraying a few GH₵10 notes on the couple before returning to his seat. At the same time, the MC acknowledged him for his extravagant lifestyle.

Watch the video below:

The Ship Dealer's wedding incident stirs reactions

The video triggered mixed reactions from many Ghanaians on social media. YEN.com.gh has gathered some comments below:

Helenaadoma1 commented:

"I see Ghana cedis oooooo. Why?"

oxfordnkansah said:

"Mundiaaaaaal 😁."

user1l commented:

"Kankam don die be dat. Ship Dealer go talk say he spray dollars."

Amaru Shakor said:

"Sikawura Nono ✌🏻."

KANTA commented:

"All eyes on you Best man. Why will you do that in Church? 😂😂😂😂."

Ship Dealer sprays cash on Kuami Eugene

In another story reported by YEN.com.gh, Ship Dealer attended a music event at the Mad Club in East Legon, Accra, where Kuami Eugene performed.

As Kuami Eugene performed his verse on DJ Vyrusky's Adwenfi song, the media personality mounted the stage and sprayed GH₵10 notes on him.

Ship Dealer Oliver Khan showcased his hilarious dance moves on stage as Kuami Eugene paused his show to praise him for the wholesome gesture.

Proofread by Bruce Douglas, senior copy editor at YEN.com.gh

