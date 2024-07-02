Music producer Kwame Micky has shared a new update about his feud with Team Eternity about their new song Defe Defe

This comes after the producer petitioned YouTube to mute the song on its platform, threatening to take legal action

The producer says a new agreement signed between the two parties now me

Ghanaian producer Kwame Micky, now based in Germany, has settled his feud with the thriving gospel collective Team Eternity.

This comes after the collective used a portion of an existing song titled Defe Defe in their new song, which has garnered over a million hits on YouTube alone.

Kwame Micky's feud with Team Eternity became a topical issue, especially for the Ghanaian gospel music industry attracting the opinions of several musicians.

Kwame Micky and Team Eternity Photo source: Facebook/KwameMicky, Facebook/TeamEternity

Source: Facebook

Kwame Micky signs deal with Team Eternity

In a release Kwame Micky shared on July 1, the producer established he had executed a licensing agreement influencing both parties to resolve the feud amicably. The release stated that

"The parties have duly entered into a licence agreement under which Kwame Micky grants Team Eternity Group the non-exclusive right to use words derived from the existing song in the New Song."

Speaking to YEN.com.gh about Kwame Micky's new deal with Team Eternity Ghana, entertainment analyst Yaw Boadu-Ayebafoh said,

"This new relationship is another watershed moment for the Ghanaian music industry, which has heightened the importance of rights management. On one hand, there are numerous Ghanaian songs which could be revised and re-released to suit today's audience. On the other, those songs were created by people who need to be properly credited and compensated for their hard work. The gospel music industry can record numerous significant success stories if musicians find a way t strike a fine balance between the old and new without any infringement."

Kwame Micky's lead singer hints at remix

Earlier, YEN.com.gh reported that the lead singer of Ghanaian gospel singing group, Halleluyah Voices who contributed to the original version of the Defe Defe song has weighed in on the debate.

According to the renowned gospel singer, her team was laying out plans to create a remix of the song; however, she surprisingly found out that Team Eternity had already recreated a new version.

Proofread by Berlinda Entsie, journalist and copy editor at YEN.com.gh

Source: YEN.com.gh