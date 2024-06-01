Efia Odo has hit out at Stonebwoy for battling with King Promise for TGMA Artiste of the Year Award.

The social media personality is backing King Promise for the ultimate award at this weekend's event.

Social media users have reacted to her comments and also expressed their opinion.

Ghanaian social media star, Andrea Owusu, popularly known as Efia Odo is trending on social media over some unsavory comments she made about Dancehall artiste, Stonebwoy.

Efia Odo Shades Stonebwoy

Efia Odo courted controversy online after calling BHIM Nation boss an old man for competing with King Promise for the Artiste of the Year Award.

Both Stonebwoy and King Promise have been touted as favourites for the prestigious Artiste of the Year award at this year's TGMA.

For the past few days, Efia has embarked on a social media campaign to show her undying support for King Promise, shading other nominees in the process.

In a recent tweet sighted by Yen.com.gh on X, Efia Odo alleged that Stonebwoy only wants to win the award to tie both Sarkodie and Shatta Wale's wins.

She also said that Stonebwoy should leave the award for a young artiste like King Promise, who deserves it more for his music exploits under the year under review.

'I think it’s cuz Shatta and sark has won it twice so that means he too he wants it twice(I’ve not mentioned names ) . The old man should should just leave it for the kids cuz it’s evident that numbers don’t lie. If you like let’s compare king promises numbers to others . If doing doing shows at the stadium is a yardstick, like fancy gadam Sef should win AOTY, SIMPLE ," she tweeted.

Social Media Users React To Efia Odo's Tweet

Despite claiming that she was not mentioning any names, social media users were able to connect the dots and conclude that she was going after Stonebwoy.

Netizens trooped to her comment section to react to her comments.

@yawlegacyy_ commented: Shatta never win twice. Ebi Obidi then VIP p3 wey win am twice. Wop3 agenda oo Efia

@Fahy3m commented: What ure doing it's not good ooo. Let's focus on Abigail and Afronita

@kofi_adofo69 commented: Shatta has not won it twice but I like what you are cooking. DONT STOP

@Chocomilobabes commented: I think you should leave this your agenda for the “agenda boys “ and focus on your restaurant or whatever it is you’re doing ..cox clearly your taste in music sukkksssss and you know nothing about good music and awards

King Promise And Efia Odo Chill Together In Cute Video

Meanwhile, King Promise and Efia Odo were recently seen in a video hanged out together, jamming to the musician‘s Paris song in his vehicle.

In the video, King Promise drove the vehicle while Efia Odo busily jammed to the song and took videos with her phone.

A video of the cute moment was shared by blogger GH Kwaku and in the comments section Ghanaians found it cute

