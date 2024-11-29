Shatta Wale, in an interview with BTM Afrika, addressed his recent feud with his colleague Black Sherif

The dancehall musician noted that he had never met Black Sherif since he entered the music industry

Shatta Wale warned that Black Sherif was currently on the wrong path and could lose his relevance

Don't miss out! Get your daily dose of sports news straight to your phone. Join YEN's Sports News channel on WhatsApp now!

Award-winning dancehall musician Shatta Wale spoke about his recent feud with his colleague Black Sherif.

Shatta Wale speaks on his recent feud with his colleague Black Sherif. Photo source: @shattawalenima and @blacksherif

Source: Instagram

The issues between the two artistes escalated after the Kwaku The Traveller hitmaker shared an unflattering photo of the SM boss on social media in response to some remarks he made about him on a podcast.

Black Sherif reportedly mocked Shatta Wale recently after he posed for photos while wearing fake designer boxers.

Shatta Wale speaks on Black Sherif feud

In a recent interview with BTM Afrika, Shatta Wale jokingly questioned when Black Sherif transitioned from music to comedy.

The dancehall musician said he had never met Black Sherif since he entered the Ghanaian music industry. He noted that he only knew some mutual associates he shared with him.

Shatta Wale said he would have understood Black Sherif if he had spoken with him and expressed his intention to mock him on social media because he was older than him.

The Killa Ji Mi hitmaker noted that the Rebel Music hitmaker followed his colleagues' footsteps and failed to properly conduct research before assuming he had criticised his fashion sense.

Shatta Wale said Black Sherif intentionally posted his picture after reading some commentaries online without watching the full interview.

The SM Boss, who recently gifted artist Priscilla Osei and her mother, GH₵20K, warned that Black Sherif was currently on the wrong path and could eventually become like other younger and older musicians struggling to stay relevant.

Watch the video below:

Shatta Wale's comments stir reactions

YEN.com.gh has gathered some comments from social media users below:

Kobby Foryna commented:

"Who has noticed that Blacko’s unreleased track hit pass Shatta Wale's current songs 😂😂and you say you want to end his career 😏."

Enzo Fernandez said:

"Chale, leave the guy alone. Oh why 🤞."

Jaribahi sunkari commented:

"Just leave him alone😏."

Hexz commented:

"You de3 u joke a, ebi normal but when they play with you, you be uncle😂."

Ks Rasta said:

"We give way for some kids to grow to become some elders. Why do we still entertain confused dudes on shows like this? The man always wants to get views on the account of his colleagues. Cartoon network🤣."

Sammy Flex on Shatta Wale, Blacko feud

Earlier, YEN.com.gh reported that Shatta Wale's manager, Sammy Flex, commented on the feud between his artiste and Black Sherif.

The artiste manager expressed surprise at Black Sherif's actions and advised him to be cautious about provoking Shatta Wale.

Sammy Flex claimed that Black Sherif might not fully understand the risks involved in engaging in a conflict with someone like Shatta Wale.

Proofread by Samuel Gitonga, Copy Editor at YEN.com.gh

Source: YEN.com.gh