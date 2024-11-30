One of Ghana's fast-rising younsgters, RCEE has been cosigned by several stars including Efia Odo and Sista Afia

The singer has had an impressive run this year especially gollowing the release of his new EP

YEN.com.gh spoke to entertainment analyst Yaw Boadu-Ayeboafoh about RCEE's strides this year

Ghanaian singer RCEE has appeared on the radar of several top stars and industry professionals.

After debuting in 2017, with the single Odo Color, the Ghanaian sensation who sits at the interaection of pure highlife and Afrobeats this silky vocals has started to gain steam.

His recent single Knees and Bend has gagered significan teacfion on social media since it dropped in October this year. The song is off his brand new 4-track EP How Did We Get Here.

Scores of fans incuding Efia Odo and Sista Afia have cosigned the youngster. Entertainment analyst Yaw Boadu-Ayeboafoh explained that RCEE's infectious sound

RCEE belongs to a rising class of artistes who have owned the Ghanaian sound. They use it as their base and exploit it in several daring ways. So it always feel refreshing and nostalgic at the same time.

AraTheJay sings with Nana Ama McBrown

Earlier, YEN.com.gh reported that AraTheJay had appeared on the September 22nd edition of Nana Ama McBrown's Onua SHowtime show.

Nana Ama McBrown expressed her admiration for AraTheJay and recounted how she came by his new song, Jesus Christ.

She hailed AraTheJay's signature looks, which the musician maintains as his way of putting his message through music beyond his stardom.

