Media personality Nana Ama McBrown hosted AraTheJay on her Onua Showtime TV show on September 22, 2024

The socialite joined AraTheJay as the rising star performed his viral new hit song, Jesus Christ

A video of their performance, which has popped up online, impressed numerous Ghanaian fans

Ghanaian sensation AraTheJay was recently spotted with actress and TV presenter Nana Ama McBrown.

Born Samuel Ankrah, AratheJay has gained significant traction, especially with his collaborations with King Promise and Black Sherif.

Nana Ama McBrown cosigns AraTheJay and performs his new single, Jesus Christ. Photo Source: Instagram/IamMcBrown, Instagram/AraTheJay

Source: Instagram

Nana Ama McBrown invited the Jesus Christ hitmaker to perform as a guest act on the September 22 episode of Onua TV showtime.

On the show, Nan Ama McBrown expressed her admiration for AraTheJay and recounted how she came by his new song, Jesus Christ.

She hailed AraTheJay's signature looks, which the musician maintains as his way of putting his message through music beyond his stardom.

The singer performed several hits from his catalogue, including his newly released Jesus Christ.

A video of the musician performing his Jesus Christ track with Nana Ama McBrown has garnered significant traction on social media.

AraTheJay has fast become one of Ghana's most prospective talents, fueling the resurgence of Ghana's hiplife genre.

On June 28, he released his new project, Finding Nimo Series: The Capsule, which earned him praise from top Ghanaian industry professionals.

AraTheJay and Nana Ama McBrown thrill fans

YEN.com.gh gathered a few comments from fans in reaction to Nana Ama McBrown and AraTheJay's performance.

el_miami6 said:

"My man my man. Keep it hard bro 💯"

winis__world wrote:

"This makes me so happy!!! 🔥🔥"

amars.arts remarked:

"Super glad u finally getting the recognition u deserve"

Stonebwoy hails AraTheJay

Earlier, YEN.com.gh reported that AratheJay had made it to the radar of Ghana's reigning Artiste of the Year, Stonebwoy.

His remarks about AraTheJay have made many fans hopeful that the youngster, who has already collaborated with King Promise and rapper EL, will be on Stonebwoy's sixth studio album.

Stonebwoy is well renowned for his efforts in engineering the rise of youngsters with his influence.

Proofread by Berlinda Entsie, journalist and copy editor at YEN.com.gh

New feature: Сheck out news that is picked for YOU ➡️ click on “Recommended for you” and enjoy!

Source: YEN.com.gh