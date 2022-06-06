Ghanaian rapper, Patapaa, has disclosed that he has proof of the alleged cheating scandal that has ensued between his wife and ZionFelix

In a recent interview sighted by YEN.com.gh, he shared how he felt disrespected about the two meeting in Germany

ZionFelix has debunked any cheating allegations purported by the 'One Corner' crooner

He added that he has been hearing word going round that Liha Miller and ZionFelix have something going on. He stated that videos and pictures of their time together in Germany clarified it.

He added that he has been hearing word going round that Liha Miller and ZionFelix have something going on. He stated that videos and pictures of their time together in Germany clarified it.

He stressed that he felt disrespected when ZionFelix paid his wife a visit at her German residence without his knowledge.

Whether they are cheating or not. There's no right for ZionFelix to go to my wife's house without telling me or calling me, Peezy there's something about your divorce going round we need to discuss.

In the series of videos that popped up online via ZionFelix's Instagram page, the two were seen enjoying a car ride together. It was alleged that they were en route a Ghanaian restaurant in Germany.

However, Patapaa said there was something that went on behind the scenes aside the interview he went there to conduct.

You said you and my wife are going to eat fufu. Is there a chop bar in Germany? It is afro-shop. I've been to Germany before. Why don't you call me before you go there? It's about marriage. He should have asked for my consent.

Zionfelix Replies Patapaa After He Accused Him of Destabilising Marriage With Liha MIller

Patapaa recently took to social media to blast Zionfelix claiming the blogger was the cause of his marital troubles.

Patapaa made the allegations after a video and photos of Zionfelix and the musician's wife, Liha Miller, hanging out in Germany. The One Corner hitmaker who was recently reported to have fallen out with his wife put the blogger on the blast after seeing the images online.

But speaking in a video on his YouTube, Zionfelix has denied Patapaa's claims of him being the cause of his marital problems.

Patapaa's Wife Debunks Divorce Rumours, Says She's Still Married To Him

Wife of Ghanaian musician, Liha Miller has finally broken her silence on the rumours about a divorce making the rounds on social media.

In a newly released interview with ZionFelix, she trashed out the divorce rumours which have been in the news for some weeks now.

Liha revealed that she was “really surprised” when she heard about the rumours on social media. According to her, she didn't see it fit to respond to the rumours because she knew it wasn't true. She also noted that neither did she and Patapaa talk about it.

