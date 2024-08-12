Maame Serwaa, the wife of Kumawood actor Lil Win, promoted his new song Yɛ Koom, a song about his pastor Adom Kyei-Duah

In the living room of her house in the US, Maame Serwaa encouraged people to stream the song and make it a trend

The video got many people laughing as they took to the comment section to share their feedback on the song

Maame Serwaa, the wife of Kumawood actor and musician Lil Win, got many people laughing hard when she performed a karaoke version of his new song, Yɛ Koom, about Lil Win's pastor, Adom Kyei-Duah.

Lil Win's wife, Maame Serwaa, performs a karaoke version of his song about Adom Kyei Duah. Image Credit: @stephenadomkyeiduah @ohemaaprettygold and @officiallilwin

Source: Instagram

Maame Serwaa performed Yɛ Koom

Maame Serwaa took to her official TikTok account to share a hilarious video of her performing a karaoke version of her husband's new song, Yɛ Koom.

The song is by Odehyie Ba The Maestro, featuring Lil Win, Rapkure, and Nana Yaw. Apya produced it.

In the video's introduction, Lil Win's wife encouraged everyone to use the song in their TikTok videos and hinted that it was a banger.

She noted that if people had not heard the song, she would give an acapella, which she did using the karaoke microphone.

Maame Serwaa performing Yɛ Koom.

Reactions to Maame Serwaa's video

Maame Serwaa's dance video got many people laughing hard as they filled the comment section with several emojis. Others also hinted that she had a humorous side, just like her husband, Lil Win.

Below are the funny reactions:

Celebrity chef said:

"She's even funny more than his husband ooooh ,😂😂♥️♥️♥️"

pereshiaaba2 said:

"Ad3n woka poem?😂"

JennyBankz said:

"Aww, Fa wataadeɛ yi kyɛ me err😘❤️"

💫🌚Naa~Amorkor 🌹❤️ said:

"Madam you won’t kill us💔😂😂😂😂"

Bosslaw 🇬🇭🇺🇸 said:

"Eiii is the lyrics for me 😂😂🤣🤣🤣"

Audio slide of Lil Win's song.

Dr Likee and Lil Win's awkward handshake emerged

YEN.com.gh reported that a video of Kumawood actors Lil Win and Dr Likee at an event refuelled their rift.

The Kumawood stars ignored each other at the first sighting and eventually exchanged pleasantries briefly. Many fans thronged the comments section to share their thoughts on the growing tension between Dr Likee and Lil Win.

New feature: Сheck out news that is picked for YOU ➡️ click on “Recommended for you” and enjoy!

Source: YEN.com.gh