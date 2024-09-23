Kofi Kinaata performed at the 115th birthday celebration event of Osagyefo Dr Kwame Nkrumah at Nkroful a few hours after a severe accident

The musician halted his performance and left the stage as a sign of respect for the other accident victims who were admitted to the hospital

Many supporters on social media have praised Kofi Kinaata for his great gesture at the major music event towards the accident victims

Ghanaian musician Kofi Kinaata went viral after a video of him getting emotional and quitting his music performance at an event surfaced on social media.

Kofi Kinaata gets emotional and halts performance

Kofi Kinaata was among a list of high-profile Ghanaian musicians, including the BHIM Nation leader Stonebwoy, who graced the stage at the 115th birthday celebration event of Osagyefo Dr Kwame Nkrumah at Nkroful in the Western Region on Sunday, September 22, 2024.

Hours before his performance at the event, the musician and some of his team members were involved in a severe accident at Aboadze near Takoradi in the Western Region, which hospitalised some other victims and left their car damaged.

Kofi Kinaata, who later gave an update on his condition, mounted the stage at the event in Nkroful to perform in honour of Ghana's founding father.

The Effiekuma Broken Heart hitmaker got emotional during his music performance and stopped.

He shared that he and his team members left their accident unscathed, but some other victims, who were on a motorcycle, were in critical condition and needed prayers and support.

Kofi Kinaata said he felt it was disrespectful for him to continue the performance and have fun with his fans at the event while the victims battled for their lives in the hospital, before exiting the stage.

Fans hail Kofi Kinaata for his gesture

Many fans praised Kofi Kinaata for being sympathetic and ending his music performance to pay respect to the hospitalised victims of his accident. YEN.com.gh has gathered some of these comments.

Nash commented:

"Humility to the highest level."

decodeprempeh commented:

"We should all understand Kofi Kinaata 🙏🙏🙏🙏💝❤️🥰♥️…This is sense 🙏🙏🙏."

Smartlukin commented:

"No wonder Mr. Allotey Jacob said your kind of craft in Ghanaian entertainment scene should be studied in our Universities.... #FridayBorns..."

URSSHER commented:

"He just wanted to show up, out of respect for his fans."

amosdicks commented:

"No wonder Otumfour mentioned you in his statement ❤️❤️❤️."

nhanaYhaw20 commented:

"Kofi Kinata is a national treasure🔥….. sense at its peak."

TTI students name route after Kofi Kinaata

Earlier, YEN.com.gh reported that a Takoradi Technical Institute student showed a route on their school campus, which has been named after Kofi Kinaata, in a viral social media clip.

The student hosted a female colleague from the Archbishop Porter Girls Senior High School and gave her a tour around the school after she requested to see the route nicknamed the Kinaata Way.

