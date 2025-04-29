Multiple award-winning musician Beyoncé's daughter Rumi melted many hearts when she made her debut at her Cowboy Carter Tour

Rumi was confident as she happily danced and waved at the crowd while mounting the stage with her mom and elder sister, Blue Ivy

Videos from Beyoncé's concert with her daughters have taken over social media and melted the hearts of her many social media fans

Rumi Carter, the youngest daughter of global music icon Beyoncé and rapper Jay-Z, made her unforgettable stage debut during the highly anticipated Cowboy Carter Tour on April 28, 2025, at the SoFi Stadium.

Beyoncé's daughter Rumi Carter makes her stage debut during her mom's Cowboy Carter Tour. Image Credit: @beyonce and @beyoncebrasilcom

Source: Instagram

Beyoncé's, Rumi wow at Cowboy Carter Tour

In the first show of Beyoncé's Cowboy Carter Tour in Los Angeles, the global icon melted hearts when she mounted the stage with her eldest daughter, Blue Ivy Carter.

However, the crowd werealso interested in Rumi Carter, Beyoncé's twin daughter, mounting the stage.

In videos circulating on social media, Beyoncé, her daughters and backup dancers were dressed in matching Western outfits that echoed her Cowboy Carter theme.

Seven-year-old Rumi confidently took the stage by Beyoncé's side, capturing the hearts of thousands in attendance. She flashed sweet smiles and waved happily at the cheering crowd while holding her mother’s hand as she performed Protector.

Beyoncé beamed with pride as Rumi turned back and jumped while waving to the large crowd as she was leaving the stage with her eldest sister, Blue Ivy.

The performance not only showcased Beyoncé’s growing bond with her daughter but also hinted at a possible new generation of Carter talent in the making.

Reactions to Rumi joining Beyoncé on stage

Fans who witnessed the heartwarming interaction live and those who watched it online described it as one of the most emotional highlights of the start of the Cowboy Carter Tour.

Below are the reactions of social media users to the memorable moment of Rumi joining her elder sister, Blue Ivy, and her mother, Beyoncé, on tour:

uchechiihuomah said:

"Awww too cute. She has been waiting for this moment ❤️😂😂"

mz_rco said:

"She must have been begging for this for a long time 😂❤️"

kadoraskinfix said:

"This is the extrovert of the family 😂. She will never forget this moment 😂."

drchiomanwakanma said:

"Blue Ivy be making me feel old, cos weren’t we all here when she was born 😍. A beauty. Well done Mama Beyoncé"

brownbabyp said:

"Her cute tiny winny giggly excitement 🥺🥹."

Beyoncé is considered one of the most successful musicians in history - male or female. Image Credit: @beyonce

Source: Instagram

Shatta Wale reflects on collaborating with Beyoncé

YEN.com.gh reported that Ghanaian dancehall artist Shatta Wale shared his heartfelt reflections on his collaboration with Beyoncé on the album The Lion King: The Gift.

His message came in the wake of her latest Billboard achievement, which placed her firmly in the spotlight as a frontrunner for the greatest pop star of the 21st century.

Taking to his X account, Shatta Wale penned a heartfelt message to Beyoncé, expressing his gratitude for the opportunity to work with her, sparking many reactions.

His touching words touched the hearts of many fans, sparking excitement and renewed admiration for their iconic collaboration on the song, Already, off the same album.

Source: YEN.com.gh