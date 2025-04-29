Ghanaian musician Wendy Shay has won over Ghanaians and music lovers in Africa after meeting with Tracy Shay once again

The 11-year-old dancer has become an overnight star since she first captured the attention of Ghanaians with her fire dance moves at a previous Wendy Shay concert

Some social media users have commented on Wendy Shay and Tracy Shay's viral video on Instagram

Ghanaian musician Wendy Shay, known for her captivating stage presence and hit songs, has propelled young dancer Tracy Shay into the spotlight after an inspiring meeting between the two.

Over the weekend, during a vibrant live event, Wendy Shay, whose real name is Wendy Asiamah Addo, invited the talented 11-year-old dancer to join her on stage for an unforgettable performance.

Wendy Shay and Tracy Shay perform at an event. Photo credit: @wendyshay.

Source: Instagram

Tracy Shay, who has been fortunate enough to receive a scholarship under Wendy Shay's mentorship, showcased her exceptional dancing skills in a stylish short-sleeved chequered dress and chic white boots.

With a gleaming smile and infectious energy, Tracy mesmerised the audience, demonstrating her remarkable dance moves that sparked enthusiastic cheers from the crowd.

Wendy Shay herself rocked a striking custom-made denim outfit paired with knee-high boots, exuding confidence and flair.

Her look was further accentuated by long blonde locs, flawless makeup, and elegant gold jewellery, which highlighted her status as a style influencer in the Ghanaian music scene.

Wendy Shay, Tracy Shay perform at an event

Some social media users have commented on Wendy Shay and Tracy Shay's beautiful video on Instagram. YEN.com.gh has compiled some reactions below:

ihunze1 stated:

"D little girl made me fall in love with d song."

natashareigns221

"This song is trending in my country Sierra Leone 🇸🇱 I'm so happy 😊 I have always believed in you since 2018❤️😍."

pm_computers_accesories

"We love you, Wendy. Sending love from Tanzania❤️."

pilipdx stated:

"I follow you because of her😍😍😍😍😍."

The Instagram video is below:

Wendy Shay meets Tracy Shay in school

In a heartwarming moment, on April 9, Wendy Shay returned to the Ridoana School Complex in Ashaiman, where her journey with Tracy began just a week prior.

During her performance of the hit single "Too Late," Tracy’s impressive dance moves caught the attention of a local blogger, catapulting her to overnight fame.

Wendy Shay's philanthropic spirit shone through as she donated educational materials, including custom-branded exercise books, to Tracy Shay and her classmates.

Additionally, she surprised them with a smart TV, refreshing beverages, and various products from brands she collaborates with.

The emotional impact of her generosity was palpable, with Tracy's mother visibly moved to tears of joy, expressing gratitude for the unexpected turn of events that uplifted their spirits amidst previous challenges.

The Instagram video is below:

Wendy Shay slays in a black dress

Earlier, Yen.com.gh wrote about Wendy Shay, who geared up for the festive season by releasing yet another wardrobe staple ahead of Christmas 2024.

This time, she dazzled in a sleek black form-fitting dress during a recent performance, further solidifying her reputation for style and musical talent.

Social media users took to praising the singer for her continuous flow of chart-topping hits, affirming her position as a leading figure in the Ghanaian music industry.

New feature: Сheck out news that is picked for YOU ➡️ click on “Recommended for you” and enjoy!

Proofreading by Samuel Gitonga, copy editor at YEN.com.gh.

Source: YEN.com.gh