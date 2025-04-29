American rapper Cardi B has shared a video of a drawing her daughter made on her designer $60,000 Hermés bag

In the short clip, the rapper became one of the mothers worldwide whose children ruined their expensive things

After a trending video was posted by Sherri Show on Instagram, social media users commented on Kulture's artwork

American rapper Belcalis Marlenis Cephus, widely recognised as Cardi B, recently shared a candid and relatable moment with her 163 million followers on Instagram.

The celebrity mom posted a video featuring her daughter Kulture Kiari, who drew on her yellow crocodile-skin Hermès Kelly bag, valued at an eye-watering $60,000.

Cardi B's daughter shares a clip after her daughter Kulture draws on her $60,000 Hermés bag. Photo credit: @iamcardib.

Source: Instagram

In the trending video, fans were treated to an amusing glimpse as the celebrity mother Cardi B zoomed in on the artwork created by her six-year-old daughter.

With a playful demeanour, she pointed to a heart sketched in black marker on the flap beneath the handle of the high-end bag.

"We spent $60,000 on this purse. Look what my daughter did to my purse. Look what my daughter did to my purse. Look what my daughter did to my purse," she emphasised.

Her laughter resonated through the video, capturing the chaotic yet charming reality of motherhood.

In addition to Kulture, Cardi B is also a proud mother to a three-year old son, Wave Set.

The rapper recently welcomed a newborn daughter on September 7, 2024, whose name remains undisclosed, with her estranged husband, Offset.

The couple's separation was made public when Cardi B filed for divorce in July 2024, adding a layer of complexity to her family dynamics.

The Instagram video is below:

Cardi B rocks a structured gown

Cardi B looked spectacular at the 65th Grammy Awards, where the biggest names in music showcased their remarkable fashion on the red carpet. True to her reputation as a fashion icon, she captivated attendees in a stylish royal blue cutout gown designed by Gaurav Gupta.

The exquisite couture piece hugged her curves flawlessly, featuring sculptural mesh shoulders that defied gravity and elegantly transformed into an avant-garde headpiece, obscuring half of her face while highlighting her striking features.

Keeping her makeup minimal allowed the attention to remain on the breathtaking design of her dress. Cardi accessorised with sparkling earrings that caught the light beautifully, ensuring that she was the focal point of the evening.

Her presence at the Grammy Awards was yet another reminder of her ability to steal the spotlight at any event she attends. The Instagram video showing her outfit for the event is below:

Cardi B claims her mansion is haunted

Earlier, YEN.com.gh reported about global style icon Cardi B claiming that her Los Angeles residence was haunted by a ghost.

The talented rapper explained that the supposed spirit came around when there were no family or guests in the house with her.

The celebrity mother described eerie incidents happening, including mysterious sounds and a phantom fly she saw in the house.

