Veteran highlife singer Dada KD sadly passed away at 56 on Friday, May 16, 2025, after a brief illness

Following his demise, the musician's feud with his colleague, Daddy Lumba, has resurfaced on social media

Many Ghanaians took to social media to share their thoughts on the feud between Dada KD and Daddy Lumba

Veteran Ghanaian highlife musician Nana Kwaku Duah, popularly known as Dada KD, sadly passed away at 56 on Friday, May 16, 2025, after a brief illness.

The renowned singer's sudden demise sent the music industry into mourning. Notable Ghanaian celebrities, including Empress Gifty, Diana Asamoah, Broda Sammy, Serwaa Amihere, Tima Kumkum, and many others, mourned his passing with touching tributes.

Following Dada KD's passing, news of his past feud with his colleague, Daddy Lumba, has emerged. Over the weekend, a leaked audio recording, alleged to be the late singer exposing his fellow musician over his attitude towards him, surfaced on social media.

In an old interview with a Kumasi-based media personality, Hammer Nti, which has resurfaced, the late singer explained the genesis of his little feud with Daddy Lumba.

He noted that his colleague introduced him to Cecilia Yaa Sarfoa, a lady with whom he later bore two children.

In the interview, the late musician shared that he entered a relationship with Cecilia and was living with her in Germany as he worked to gain the proper documentation to reside in the country.

However, he did not know that Daddy Lumba had been romantically involved with the lady for over a decade and had briefly split with her when he introduced them to each other.

Dada KD stated that his colleague heard about his relationship with Cecilia Yaa Sarfoa and confronted him about it during a public encounter after his return to Ghana in 2000.

He said he responded to the query in a friendly manner, but Lumba perceived that he was envious of his success. He noted that he later found out about his colleague's past relationship with Cecilia after discovering an album filled with photos of them together.

The late highlife musician noted that his colleague harboured resentment towards him for many years, even after their numerous encounters in Ghana.

Watch the videos below:

Dada KD and Lumba's feud stirs reactions

YEN.com.gh has gathered some comments from social media users below:

Josh Baff commented:

"Dada KD was at fault here. If someone introduced you to someone and you end up having feelings for her, bro code dictates that you speak to the one who helped you to know her."

Lallana Suker said:

"It is very unfortunate that two best friends had bad blood because of a lady."

Kiss no commented:

"This guy knew everything before going for the woman. Let's be honest."

Dr Likee mourns Dada KD

Earlier, YEN.com.gh reported that Dr Likee mourned Dada KD after news of his demise emerged on social media.

The Kumawood actor expressed sympathy for the deceased's family and opened up about his fondness for his songs.

Dr Likee also recounted how he planned to meet with the late Dada KD in the UK before his sudden demise.

