Dr Likee, in a video, reacted to the sudden demise of Dada Kweku Duah, popularly known as Dada KD

The Kumawood actor shared that he was saddened by the highlife icon's passing, as he was a big fan

Dr Likee added that he and Dada KD were expected to meet at an event in the UK before his passing

Popular Ghanaian Kumawood actor and skit maker Ebenezer Akwasi Antwi, popularly known as Ras Nene or Dr Likee, has reacted to the sudden demise of veteran highlife musician Dada KD.

In an interview with blogger Poleeno Multimedia, while shooting his upcoming movie, Katumba, the comic actor was visibly emotional as he shared how saddened he was by the Fatia Fata Nkrumah hitmaker's passing.

He noted that he was a big fan of the late Dada KD's music and that his passing had deeply affected him while he was on set with his colleagues.

He said:

"Dada KD's passing is very sad. I was saddened by the news of his death while I was working on set. I really like his songs."

Speaking about the cause of the highlife singer's demise, Dr Likee called on every individual to undergo regular medical checkups to ensure that they are living healthily and are not in danger of passing away soon.

The Kumawood actor sympathised with the late Dada KD's family and offered his condolences to them as they mourned his demise.

According to Dr Likee, he and the late musician were expected to meet in the UK before the latter's music concert, but his demise had now made it impossible.

He said:

"My condolences to the family. They should take heart. It is very painful. I heard he was supposed to go to the UK for an event. He and I would have met each other over there. I was supposed to leave Ghana on May 21. The event will happen on May 24, 26, and 31 in Birmingham and London, UK. So we would have eventually met over there. I am really pained because I like his music."

The actor added that he had previously had a telephone conversation with the late singer, but they never met publicly.

Dada KD's untimely passing

The Ghanaian entertainment industry was thrown into a state of mourning on Friday, May 16, 2025, after news emerged that Dada KD passed away at 56.

In an interview, the late highlife musician's manager, King Pee, shared that he passed away at a hospital in Gbawe after he was turned away by three other facilities due to the absence of doctors.

The veteran musician is said to have died around 4:00 PM on Friday, May 16, 2025, while on oxygen support at the hospital.

King Pee explained that Dada KD had earlier complained of malaria symptoms but was still in good health. However, the musician's health took a sharp decline later in the evening, and he was rushed to the hospital for treatment, where he eventually passed away.

The TikTok video by Dr Likee about the musician's passing is below:

Ayisha weeps as she mourns Dada KD

Earlier, YEN.com.gh reported that Ayisha Modi wept as she received news of Dada KD's demise during a TikTok Live session.

The controversial socialite broke down and shed uncontrollable tears as she mourned the highlife musician's unexpected passing.

Ayisha Modi's emotional response to Dada KD's sudden demise evoked sadness among many Ghanaians on social media.

