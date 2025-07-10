Talented rapper Ocli, who is also the son of the overseer of Heaven Way Champion International Ministry, Nana Agradaa, has surfaced after her sentencing

The song titled Blessing was released under the Agradaa Movement record label, and it featured rapper D Cryme

Some people prayed for his healing as he was allegedly battling a mental disability, while others shared exciting reviews of the song

PAY ATTENTION: NOW You can COMMENT on our articles on the YEN website! Learn how to get started.

Musician Ocli, who is also the son of embattled televangelist Naa Agradaa, has surfaced after his mother was sentenced to 15 years in prison at Nsawam Prison on July 3, 2025.

Agradaa’s son Ocli’s song with D Cryme surfaces. Image Credit: @originalagradaa/TikTok and @agradaa_movement_agm_agradaa/Instagram

Source: Instagram

Agradaa's son's song trends

Ocli's song Blessing, which features sensational rapper D Cryme, has taken over social media after news of his mother being charged with fraud became a huge news story in the country.

The song was produced under the record label, Agradaa Movement, which bears the name of his mother.

In the song, Ocli talked about being blessed with a lot of money, as he showed off an expensive lifestyle in the music video.

Reactions to Agradaa's son's song

Some people who know Ocli took to the comment section to pray for him and to ask God to heal him since he was allegedly battling a mental disability.

Others also talked about the song and how it had the potential to top the charts if it was given the right distribution.

The reactions of social media users to Agradaa's son Ocli's song:

Reah 😍💁🏻‍♀️Glow said:

"Awww Ocli 🙏May God heal you bro 😎."

F.C.Ronaldo don’t play said:

"Aww, he even talks like his mom🥲🥲."

MAKOLA said:

"😅😅😅heeerrr wen was this ?😅😅😅."

Samed tragic💕 said:

"Is left Agradaa 14 years 11 months 21 days, 5 hours, 39mins and 6 seconds in jail"

Official RastonyBest 💡 said:

"This is the sika gari music 😂😂😂😂😂."

Maame Adwoa Konadu❤️💕 said:

"Awwwww hummm like the way she would hv hype this song errh."

Angel Asiamah leads Agradaa’s church

YEN.com.gh reported that Angel Asiamah, the husband of controversial televangelist Nana Agradaa, officially stepped in as the acting head pastor of Heaven Way Champion International Ministry.

In a TikTok video, he warmly invited the public to join the ministry’s services, unveiling the updated calendar and weekly fellowship schedule.

The announcement sparked a wave of support, with many praising his commitment and praying for strength as he takes on this new spiritual role.

New feature: Сheck out news that is picked for YOU ➡️ click on “Recommended for you” and enjoy!

Source: YEN.com.gh