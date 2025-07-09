Many people have been concerned about the whereabouts of controversial televangelist Nana Agradaa and whether she had begun her 15-year sentence, which was handed to her on July 3, 2025

In light of this, one Nsawam Prison Officer, known as Paloma, took to her TikTok account to answer questions

Many people shared their views on the response she gave in the video, while others talked about the things Agradaa might do in prison

Nsawam Prison Officer Paloma took to TikTok to answer the questions of Ghanaians who were concerned about the whereabouts of Agradaa after she was handed a 15-year sentence on July 3, 2025.

Nsawam Prison Officer answers questions

Paloma took to her TikTok account, @userpaloma315, to answer questions from concerned Ghanaians who were curious about whether Agradaa had begun her sentence.

In light of Agradaa's 15-year sentence, many people flocked to Paloma's comment section, as they were aware of her profession.

The most common question which she responded to had to do with whether Agradaa was in her prison uniform and whether she was at the facility.

Reactions to the Nsawam Prison Officer's video about Agradaa

God's eye daughter said:

"Officer please answer am fast, l won go somewhere 🙃🙃🫤🫤🫤."

Reggierock said:

"Officer 👮 say something ooo because this question dierrr woaa na wo b3 answer 😄😄😄😄😄."

HOME COOK said:

My fear is that Agradaa will collect money from the Prisoners and do Ayira duro for them to escape😭😂

TEEMAH 🦋💐 said:

"So Agradaa won’t do make up for 14years, months and some days💔😂😭☹️."

Cyborg🥷 said:

Just answer the question. No bad energy 😂

levels said:

"If care is not taken, Agradaa will again deceive the prisoners that she has disappearing powers and scam them again

Dzidefo said:

The video no funny me ooooooo the comments session dey kill me 😅🤣🤣

Elizabeth Bonye said:

"Madam please answer the question wai, is very important 😳."

11:11 said:

"My fear is that Agradaa will collect money from the Prisoners and do Ayira duro for them to escape😂😂😂."

