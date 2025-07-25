Dancehall musician Shatta Wale shared a cryptic message on his Facebook account on Thursday, Jul 24, 2025

The post came a few days after Reverend Daniel Yaw Donkoh's doom prophecy, which was shared on Facebook on Tuesday, July 22, 2025

Many people were worried about the well-being of the dancehall musician after seeing that message he posted

PAY ATTENTION: NOW You can COMMENT on our articles on the YEN website! Learn how to get started.

Dancehall musician Shatta Wale has left many of his fans and Ghanaians worried about his well-being after sharing a cryptic message on his Facebook page.

Shatta Wale leaves many fans worried with his cryptic message on Facebook. Image Credit: @shattawalenima

Source: Instagram

Shatta Wale leaves cryptic message

On Thursday, July 24, 2025, at 6.19 pm, he took to his Facebook account to talk about how he was feeling.

In his short message, he mentioned that he was traumatised, and he failed to share more details as to why he was feeling that way.

"I am traumatised," Shatta Wale wrote on a black background.

Shatta Wale's messages days after Reverend Daniel Yaw Donkoh's doom prophecy, which was shared on Facebook on Tuesday, July 22, 2025.

The Man of God said he saw a first vision of the musician escaping some armed men on foot as they attempted to assassinate him.

Rev. Donkoh, who proclaimed himself a big Shatta Wale fan, claimed to have seen a second vision, where armed men surrounded the On God hitmaker's car and succeeded in taking his life despite a fightback.

In light of this, many people claimed that Shatta Wale made those statements since he often used the services of the police, security personnel and the military when making public appearances.

Reactions to Shatta Wale's cryptic message

Fans and several Ghanaians tried to read meanings into Shatta Wale's message he shared on Facebook. People tried to connect it to recent happenings where a prophet prophesied doom onto his life.

Others who are loyal fans pledged their support for the dancehall musician, as they rallied behind him.

The reactions of netizens to Shatta Wale's cryptic message are below:

Nana Yaw Kubi said:

"Nothing threatens the lion, Nana Yaw. Shake that worm off!"

Bino Cash said:

"Sake of what the Pastor said Alooo???"

Quality Prinx said:

"You’re under God's Protection and the universe 🙏🏼🙏🏼💪🏽💪🏽💪🏽😇😇😇💫💫💫."

maa_me_official said:

"May God Have Mercy🙏🏻🫶🏼."

giftyboateng725 said:

"What has happened to him."

Shatta Olando said:

"King, please we are with you, bad times, good times, traumatize period, stressful period, planning and plotting era, we still dey your back, physically and spiritually. God is here 🙏🙌❤️💪."

Shatta Wale speaks about his future projects with Sarkodie in an interview. Image Credit: @sarkodie and @shattawalenima

Source: Instagram

Sarkodie reacts as Shatta Wale speaks

YEN,com,gh reported that Ghanaian dancehall artiste Shatta Wale shared plans to work on more music collaborations with award-winning rapper Sarkodie, hinting at a major project between the two stars.

In a recent interview, Shatta Wale spoke about a "million-dollar project" he and Sarkodie were cooking up, expressing excitement about what fans can expect.

Sarkodie later responded positively, acknowledging the interview and fueling anticipation for their upcoming releases. Fans were thrilled to see the mutual respect and growing bond between the two artists.

New feature: Сheck out news that is picked for YOU ➡️ click on “Recommended for you” and enjoy!

Source: YEN.com.gh