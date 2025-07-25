Shatta Wale’s Cryptic Message on Facebook Leaves Many Fans Worried About His Well-being
- Dancehall musician Shatta Wale shared a cryptic message on his Facebook account on Thursday, Jul 24, 2025
- The post came a few days after Reverend Daniel Yaw Donkoh's doom prophecy, which was shared on Facebook on Tuesday, July 22, 2025
- Many people were worried about the well-being of the dancehall musician after seeing that message he posted
PAY ATTENTION: NOW You can COMMENT on our articles on the YEN website! Learn how to get started.
Dancehall musician Shatta Wale has left many of his fans and Ghanaians worried about his well-being after sharing a cryptic message on his Facebook page.
Shatta Wale leaves cryptic message
On Thursday, July 24, 2025, at 6.19 pm, he took to his Facebook account to talk about how he was feeling.
In his short message, he mentioned that he was traumatised, and he failed to share more details as to why he was feeling that way.
"I am traumatised," Shatta Wale wrote on a black background.
Shatta Wale's messages days after Reverend Daniel Yaw Donkoh's doom prophecy, which was shared on Facebook on Tuesday, July 22, 2025.
Young Don speaks about his plans after US accident: "God is calling me to do his work, I've answered"
The Man of God said he saw a first vision of the musician escaping some armed men on foot as they attempted to assassinate him.
Rev. Donkoh, who proclaimed himself a big Shatta Wale fan, claimed to have seen a second vision, where armed men surrounded the On God hitmaker's car and succeeded in taking his life despite a fightback.
In light of this, many people claimed that Shatta Wale made those statements since he often used the services of the police, security personnel and the military when making public appearances.
Reactions to Shatta Wale's cryptic message
Fans and several Ghanaians tried to read meanings into Shatta Wale's message he shared on Facebook. People tried to connect it to recent happenings where a prophet prophesied doom onto his life.
Others who are loyal fans pledged their support for the dancehall musician, as they rallied behind him.
Reverend Donkoh breaks his silence after Shatta Wale threatens to take action against him over doom prophecy
The reactions of netizens to Shatta Wale's cryptic message are below:
Nana Yaw Kubi said:
"Nothing threatens the lion, Nana Yaw. Shake that worm off!"
Bino Cash said:
"Sake of what the Pastor said Alooo???"
Quality Prinx said:
"You’re under God's Protection and the universe 🙏🏼🙏🏼💪🏽💪🏽💪🏽😇😇😇💫💫💫."
maa_me_official said:
"May God Have Mercy🙏🏻🫶🏼."
giftyboateng725 said:
"What has happened to him."
Shatta Olando said:
"King, please we are with you, bad times, good times, traumatize period, stressful period, planning and plotting era, we still dey your back, physically and spiritually. God is here 🙏🙌❤️💪."
Sarkodie reacts as Shatta Wale speaks
YEN,com,gh reported that Ghanaian dancehall artiste Shatta Wale shared plans to work on more music collaborations with award-winning rapper Sarkodie, hinting at a major project between the two stars.
In a recent interview, Shatta Wale spoke about a "million-dollar project" he and Sarkodie were cooking up, expressing excitement about what fans can expect.
Sarkodie later responded positively, acknowledging the interview and fueling anticipation for their upcoming releases. Fans were thrilled to see the mutual respect and growing bond between the two artists.
New feature: Сheck out news that is picked for YOU ➡️ click on “Recommended for you” and enjoy!
Source: YEN.com.gh
Geraldine Amoah (Entertainment editor) Geraldine Amoah is an Entertainment Editor at YEN.com.gh. She pursued Business Administration at Ashesi University and graduated in 2020. She has over 3 years of experience in journalism. Geraldine's professional career in journalism started at Myjoyonline at Multimedia Group Limited, where she worked as a writer. She has completed Google News Initiative News Lab courses in Advanced digital reporting and fighting misinformation.