A doom prophecy concerning dancehall musician Shatta Wale emerged on social media on Tuesday, July 22, 2025

Reverend Daniel Yaw Donkoh cautioned the SM boss as he spoke about some potential dangers facing him

The doom prophecy about Shatta Wale has triggered mixed reactions from Ghanaians, with many expressing concern

Ghanaian pastor Reverend Daniel Yaw Donkoh has shared a doom prophecy about award-winning dancehall musician Shatta Wale.

In a video he shared on his official Facebook page on Tuesday, July 22, 2025, the pastor from the City of Wisdom Centre noted that he saw a vision about the SM boss alongside one of a plane crash, which had already come to pass.

Reverend Daniel Yaw Donkoh, who acknowledged himself as a big fan of Shatta Wale, claimed to have seen the On God hitmaker being surrounded by almost ten gun-wielding men in his vision.

The pastor said his attempt to reach out to the dancehall musician via social media and tell him about the prophecy had proven futile.

According to the pastor, the men he saw in his vision chased after Shatta Wale until he momentarily escaped from them in what was an assassination attempt.

Reverend Daniel Yaw Donkoh noted that he later saw the news of the attempted assassination on social media, with the dancehall musician later speaking about it.

He said:

"I had two visions. In the first vision, I saw young men with guns in their hands, and they were pursuing Shatta Wale. They pursued him until he escaped the trap. They gave some shots, but he was able to escape."

The City of Wisdom Centre pastor stated he received a second vision soon after the first one.

He noted that the SM boss was later surrounded by three gun-wielding men as he drove on the street inside a luxurious Range Rover in his second vision about the musician.

Reverend Daniel Yaw Donkoh noted that during the encounter from the vision, Shatta Wale also drew out a pistol, but he was eventually assassinated by the individuals who had fired multiple shots at him.

He claimed that the musician's predicament in the vision became a big topic, with media outlets and people talking about it.

The pastor claimed that the individuals who were responsible for the incident in his vision were arrested by people who had gathered on the streets, but they pleaded self-defence.

Reverend Daniel Yaw Donkoh also called on Ghanaians and Shatta Wale's team to reach out to him or encourage him to pray and avoid the situation.

The video of Reverend D.Y. Donkoh sharing his doom prophecy about Shatta Wale is below:

Reverend's doom vision about Shatta stirs reactions

YEN.com.gh has gathered some comments from social media users below:

hamdiyasheriff7835 commented:

"It's about time people start suing these pastors."

kingsleykyeitabi1852 said:

"Hmm, a Nigerian pastor said it too. We all have to pray for him 😢."

Nathannathan9705 wrote:

"There was a shooting prophecy about Shatta in Nigeria as well, so his team has to take this seriously."

queenprestige commented:

"Jesus, we ask that you save Shatta Wale’s life. Please Lord, protect him. Cancel all the plans to destroy and kill him. Save him. Save his life in Jesus' name. Thank you, Lord, for saving Shatta. 🙏."

Shatta Wale tumbles on stage during performance

