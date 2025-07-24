Dancehall musician Shatta Wale has announced that he will be embarking on more music collaborations with rapper Sarkodie in the future

The well-decorated rapper responded to the self-proclaimed dancehall king's interview, in which he talked about their million-dollar project

Many people talked about the beautiful bond of the musicians, while others expressed anticipation for their upcoming songs since the previous ones were hits

Dancehall musician Shatta Wale has announced that he will be working on music projects with rapper Sarkodie in the future.

Shatta Wale talks about collaborating with Sarkodie on a music project in the future. Image Credit: @shattawalenima and @sarkodie

Source: Instagram

Sarkodie responds to Shatta Wale's interview

In a recent interview hosted on TikTok Live, Shatta Wale talked about working on more future collaborations with other Ghanaian musicians, especially Sarkodie.

"We have had conversations, but what we are seeing now is how we can help build the industry," Shatta Wale said.

In the screen-recorded TikTok interview with over 7k active viewers which was shared on X, he further stated that music was one gift that God gives and that he and Sarkodie have been blessed with.

The On God hutmaker said that their friendship has grown from music into business. Shatta Wale talked about Sarkodie publicly supporting his ride-hailing service Shaxi and other projects.

Shatta Wale further stated that music was not the focus of their friendship and that they were working on other projects. He mentioned that if they were to collaborate on a song in the future, it would automatically be an instant hit.

"We can drop a song and it will still be a banger. We know the blueprints of this game. So we can drop a song.

The Amakor crooner mentioned that they have recorded about 16 songs, which have not been released yet because the centre of their conversations has always been about making money.

"If I won't lie, we have recorded over 16 songs now, me and Sarkodie. We are just not in a haste. If me and Sarkodie are talking right now, we are talking about millions of dollars. I do not know why our mindset is there," he said.

Sarkodie quoted Shatta Wale's interview by saying no words and leaving the dollar banknote emoji, reiterating what the self-proclaimed dancehall king mentioned in the interview.

Reactions to Sarkodie quoting Shatta Wale's interview

Many people talked about the sudden bromance between Shatta Wale and Sarkodie. People encouraged the duo to collaborate more, highlighting their previous successful music projects.

Sarkodie commenting on Shatta Wale's interview with the dollar money bundle emoji earned him the respect of many Ghanaians, who talked about the importance of adding value to one's talent.

The reactions of netizens to Shatta Wale and Sarkodie's friendship:

@Leroyszn7 said:

"Stonebwoy talked about a collabo with you a week ago, and you didn’t quote the news circulating around lol. What did Stone do to you? 😂"

@h_awking said:

"I said it. I knew it.🔥👍"

@duodu_george said:

"Megye wo girl was my favourite banger. Love you, King Sark, till I die. I cannot wait ooo"

@PacMan862088271 said:

"Money over emotions. I love this new ShattaSark energy."

@KwesiLectures said:

"Obidi de3 he knows time for everything oo...bro know the industry same as @shattawalegh 😊"

@_MukadasMaestro said:

"You guys owe us a joint album. Trust me, you guys collaborate and do this, the world tour, there’s no arena you can’t fill. Time to cash out before it’s all over."

Shatta Wale reacts to a video of Sarkodie spotting a Shaxi driver on the highway. Image Credit: @shattawalenima and @sarkodie

Source: Instagram

Sarkodie spots a Shaxi driver in town

YEN.com.gh reported that rapper Sarkodie could not hide his excitement when he came across a Shaxi driver while driving through town. The moment was captured in a heartwarming video that has since gone viral on social media.

In the clip, Sarkodie was seen interacting with the driver, encouraging him to stay focused and dedicated to his job. The driver, clearly thrilled to meet the rapper, responded with Sarkodie’s popular catchphrase, making the moment even more special.

Netizens loved the exchange and praised the positive energy between Sarkodie and Shatta Wale, who owns the Shaxi ride-hailing service. Many admired the mutual respect between the two stars and how their brands continue to inspire ordinary Ghanaians.

New feature: Сheck out news that is picked for YOU ➡️ click on “Recommended for you” and enjoy!

Source: YEN.com.gh