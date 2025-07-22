Shatta Wale has reacted to a life-altering prophecy from Reverend Daniel Yaw Donkoh that has gone viral on social media

In a social media post, the dancehall musician issued an ultimatum to the Ghana Police to intervene in the matter before he took action

Shatta Wale's response to the doom prophecy has triggered mixed reactions from Ghanaians on social media

Dancehall musician Charles Nii Arman Mensah, popularly known as Shatta Wale, has responded to Reverend Daniel Yaw Donkoh's doom prophecy.

Shatta Wale responds to Reverend D.Y Donkoh’s doom prophecy and dares the police to arrest him within a week. Photo source: Charles Nii Armah Mensah, Ghana Police, D.Y Donkoh

In a video he shared on Facebook on Tuesday, July 22, 2025, the pastor sparked concern among Ghanaians after he recounted two visions he claimed to have seen about the SM boss.

According to Reverend Daniel Yaw Donkoh, who proclaimed himself a big Shatta Wale fan, he saw a first vision of the musician escaping some armed men on foot as they attempted to assassinate him.

He also claimed to have seen a second vision, where armed men surrounded the On God hitmaker's vehicle and succeeded in taking his life despite a fightback.

The pastor noted that the perpetrators of the crime immediately pleaded self-defence when they were caught by some individuals in the vision.

Reverend Daniel Yaw Donkoh also called on Shatta Wale to pray and fast to avoid the alleged calamity that could befall him if he and his team ignored his prophecy. He also called on Ghanaians to pray on the musician's behalf.

Shatta Wale responds to pastor's doom prophecy

Reverend Daniel Yaw Donkoh's doom prophecy did not go down well with Shatta Wale, who angrily blasted him in a post on his official X (formerly Twitter) page.

The Shaxi ride-hailing app service CEO blamed former Inspector General of Police George Akuffo Dampare for allegedly enabling pastors to publicly share doom prophecies about people.

Shatta Wale also dared the Ghana Police Service to apprehend Reverend Daniel Yaw Donkoh within a week. He noted that he would take his own action against the City of Wisdom Centre pastor if the police ignored his request.

He wrote:

"Men of God indeed. This is what Dampare supported, and it escalated. Ghana police, if you don’t arrest this man within 1 week, nobody should blame me for what I am capable of doing, and it won’t be violence but a lesson to this country 🩸👑 #GODISHERE🩸."

In a separate post, Shatta Wale accused Ghanaian pastors of brainwashing the citizens with false messages to make money instead of doing God's work.

He wrote:

"Whilst God is telling me to talk to his people through music and give them hope about this life and how beautiful the world is for them to work hard and enjoy the beautiful things HE (GOD) has created, self-acclaimed men of which god, I don’t know, keep brainwashing people looking for trends just to cash out from innocent souls... Deh play with Shatta Wale, and one day I will show you all the power I have spiritually. Lazy men!!! #PSALMS35 🩸🙏."

Check out Shatta Wale's social media posts below:

Shatta Wale's response to pastor stirs reactions

YEN.com.gh has gathered some comments from social media users below:

GhanaSocialUni commented:

"Arrest him for what? He said he had a vision. Did he force the vision?"

BrakojoS said:

"Just find ways and go to the person and tell him personally eee eiii asem bei kraaa niaa."

Johnniejustcome wrote:

"This one nkoaa di3, I support you. Take him on."

MontoyaCha13320 said:

"1Don, don't be too quick to react. Breathe in and take the right decision. When God reveals, then He has spoiled it. But be cautious."

