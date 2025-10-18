Ghana’s premier Afro-Drill and Hip-Hop collective, SAVAGE 4, is set to make a massive statement with the release of their brand-new single, “6 PM". The track officially drops tomorrow, October 17th, across all major streaming platforms, marking the group’s highly anticipated first single of the year.

SAVAGE 4 Set to Make a Massive Statement with Their New Afro-Drill Anthem “6PM”

Source: Original

"6 PM SONG" is a masterful blend of vibrant rhythms, soulful melodies, and captivating storytelling, produced by the globally acclaimed hitmaker Pysko worldwide. The record is a seamless fusion of genres that is poised to be an international anthem, deeply rooted in the realities of Ghanaian street life while speaking to a universal audience. The release follows the group’s recent signing to CRUX GLOBAL, signifying a new chapter for SAVAGE 4.

The collective has also generated significant buzz with a powerful documentary shared on social media, offering fans a rare, behind-the-scenes look at their formation and journey. The documentary’s viral traction has successfully showcased the raw energy, dedication, and community spirit that fuels their distinctive sound.

SAVAGE 4 is committed to representing their community and spreading their message to a wider audience. Their music continues to resonate both locally and internationally, solidifying their status as pioneers of the rising Ghanaian sound.

About SAVAGE 4

SAVAGE 4 is a Ghanaian Afro-Drill/ Hip-Hop AND afro fusion group from Tema whose music is distinguished by its authentic street-life narratives, compelling lyricism, and cutting-edge production. Their dedication to community representation and their seamless fusion of local realities with global soundscapes have quickly established them as one of the most exciting groups to emerge from the continent.

Stream Here: https://cruxmusic.lnk.to/SAVAGE4_6pm

6 PM COVER ART - LINK

PRESS IMAGES - LINK

CONTENT VIDEOS - LINK

Stay connected with SAVAGE 4 on social media:

Source: YEN.com.gh