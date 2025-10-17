Sports presenter Countryman Songo will stand trial next month after being sued for allegedly defaming the Black Stars’ assistant coach

Reports say the award-winning journalist and his media outlet tried to settle the issue privately, but were unsuccessful

The news has sparked mixed reactions online, with one fan joking, “Fire go pass fireman ein eye top”

Patrick Osei Agyemang, popularly known as Countryman Songo, is set to stand trial after being accused of defaming Black Stars assistant coach John Paintsil.

The outspoken presenter, famed for his fiery “Fire for Fire” show, is facing a major legal challenge that has captured national attention.

According to reports from Modern Ghana, the case revolves around alleged defamatory remarks Songo made about the retired footballer on his show.

Paintsil is demanding GHS25 million in damages — GHS20 million from the Multimedia Group and GHS5 million personally from Songo — claiming the comments severely damaged his professional reputation and personal life.

Earlier in July, the former Fulham and West Ham United right-back rejected a GHS100,000 settlement offer from both the broadcaster and the media house.

His legal representation, led by Theophilus Tawiah of WTS Nobisfields, has vowed to pursue the case vigorously.

WTS Nobisfields is known for its strong record in litigation and corporate law and serves as Ghana’s affiliate of the global legal and tax firm WTS Global.

During a court session on July 18, 2025, the presiding judge directed the defendants to file their witness statements within two weeks after an initial delay.

The matter proceeded to a case management conference on October 17.

Following the session, the judge officially fixed November 4 as the trial date, according to former Ghana Football Association Communications Director Ibrahim Sannie Daara.

The courtroom showdown has sparked intense debate among fans and the media fraternity, many eager to see how Songo, known for his brash and unapologetic style, will fare in a legal setting.

As the story gained traction online, reactions poured in across X (formerly Twitter).

@Salam370404 wrote:

“John Paintsil, please don’t stop, we want to see how he fires in court.”

@acquaman__ teased:

“Fire go pass fireman ein eye top small.”

@qobi_cool reasoned:

“I’ve always maintained that you can always make your point without insults.”

Meanwhile, @amegazo_ questioned:

“I thought Songo apologised for his actions.”

While opinions remain divided, the case has reignited conversations about professionalism and ethics in sports journalism.

Paintsil helps Ghana qualify for World Cup

Interestingly, Paintsil has been busy with national duties, serving as one of Otto Addo’s assistant coaches during Ghana’s successful qualification for the 2026 FIFA World Cup.

Before moving into coaching, the 44-year-old defender enjoyed a distinguished playing career, earning 83 caps for the Black Stars, as cited by Transfermarkt.

He represented Ghana at five Africa Cup of Nations tournaments and two FIFA World Cups.

At club level, he turned out for sides including West Ham United, Fulham, and Leicester City in England; Kaizer Chiefs in South Africa; and Israeli clubs Hapoel and Maccabi Tel Aviv.

As November 4 approaches, all eyes will be on the courtroom — a stage far different from the fiery studio that made Songo a household name.

Paintsil recounts heartbreaking past

Earlier, YEN.com.gh reported that John Paintsil once slept in a lotto kiosk during national trials because he had nowhere to stay in Accra.

He had dropped out of school in Mankessim due to financial challenges before joining Berekum Arsenal to revive his football dreams.

