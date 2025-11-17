Shatta Wale’s bodyguard gained attention at Tidal Rave 2025 when he prevented MC Manuel from performing alongside Shatta Wale, sparking social media conversations

Abongo’s intervention followed official protocols, as Shatta Wale rarely performs with a backer, and ensuring stage order is part of his duties

Abongo is recognised in Shatta Wale’s inner circle for his serious, focused, and disciplined nature, always dedicated to making sure performances run smoothly.

Although the 2025 edition of Tidal Rave, held on November 15 2025, at La Palm Royal Beach, had its share of incredible moments, one person stole the show that no one expected: Abongo, a friend of Shatta Wale and Shatta's personal bodyguard.

Shatta Wale’s guard makes headlines after stopping MC Manuel at Tidal Rave. Image credit: Young governor media, moremoney studios

Source: TikTok

Abongo made news when he walked on stage to break up popular MC Manuel’s show and prevent him from turning up while Shatta Wale was performing, which caused numerous conversations across social media.

Videos of Abongo on stage showed him firmly exchanging words with MC Manuel.

At the moment, some audience members were confused about what was happening, but we learned that Abongo had not acted spontaneously, but in an official capacity.

According to sources who know Abongo, Shatta Wale does not often perform with a backer on stage, and the process needs to be followed.

Watch the trending video below:

Meet Abongo, Shatta Wale's loyal team member

Abongo has been well known in Shatta Wale's inner circle as the loyal, serious, and disciplined man he is.

Hardly ever seen smiling, he is known for his serious demeanour, focused and disciplined attitude, and work ethic.

Abongo has been mentioned in a couple of Shatta Wale's songs, including "Star Boy" and "Hey Uncle".

He is always dedicated to the situation when he is around his boss. His overall intense demeanour in the suite before performances is coordinated with Shatta Wale to ultimately make sure he performs perfectly and the best performances are executed without interferences.

