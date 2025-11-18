Caleb Yirenkyi emerged as the unexpected star of Ghana’s friendly against South Korea after a jaw-dropping piece of skill set social media buzzing

The young midfielder delivered one of the standout moments of the game, leaving a Korean defender frozen with a dazzling dribble that instantly went viral

Netizens have since taken to social media to shower praise on the FC Nordsjaelland prospect for his eye-catching performance

Caleb Marfo Yirenkyi delivered a performance that warmed many hearts even though Ghana fell 1-0 to South Korea at the Seoul World Cup Stadium on Tuesday, November 18.

The young midfielder, only 19, finally received a chance to operate in his natural area after spending his earlier outings in an improvised right-back role.

Caleb Yirenkyi shrugs off pressure from South Korean star Lee Kang-in during the international friendly at Seoul World Cup Stadium on November 18, 2025. Photo by Jung Yeon-Je.

Caleb Yirenkyi excels despite Ghana's loss to Korea

His debut came against Nigeria in the Unity Cup on May 28, according to Ghanasoccernet, yet this was the first time he stepped into the centre of the pitch for the Black Stars.

Injuries to several regulars opened a space that allowed him to move into midfield, and he embraced the opportunity immediately.

The Right to Dream Academy product played with freedom, covering ground, helping the defence, and joining attacks whenever needed.

Caleb Yirenkyi in possession as Lee Kang-in chases him for possession during Ghana's 1-0 defeat to South Korea on November 18, 2025. Photo by Chung Sung-Jun.

His drive, calm touches, and bold movement made life difficult for the Korean players who tried to close him down.

Statistics from Sofascore backed his strong outing. He recorded three interceptions, made two clearances and completed 84 per cent of his passes.

Yirenkyi, who has been bossing the midfield in Denmark, also produced three key passes and ended with a rating of six point nine.

Those numbers only told part of the story, because his confidence on the ball stood out throughout the evening.

Yirenkyi destroys Korean star; fans hail him

One moment in particular caught the attention of supporters online.

As Ghana attempted to build from the back, goalkeeper Benjamin Asare played the ball into Yirenkyi, who had dropped deep to start an attack.

Two Korean players closed in quickly, yet the youngster stayed composed. He spun away with a smooth turn, glided past another challenger and released a neat pass to Kwasi Sibo.

The clip spread across social platforms within minutes, with reactions pouring in as fans praised his flair and vision.

@Blaqqkoffi asked:

"So why is Otto wasting Caleb Yirenkyi at RB. Man is too exciting in midfield to be limited in playing at RB."

@blackstarsfan added:

"It will be a crime to keep Caleb Yirenkyi as a RB when the full team is available. A Yirenkyi Partey midfield should be the partnership moving forward."

@kudusdey wrote:

"Caleb Yirenkyi will go on to be world class. Our new Essien."

@man_2pac_ concluded:

"Caleb Yirenkyi should start in midfield in every game."

Watch the video:

With reactions still growing, many supporters agree on one thing. Yirenkyi belongs in midfield, not as a temporary right back or wingback.

Despite his performance, Ghana could not muster a goal as Tae-Seok Lee's 63rd-minute header handed the Black Stars their second straight defeat in Asia after losing 2-0 to Japan on November 14, as noted by Korea JoongAng Daily.

