A young man affected by the El-Wak Stadium stampede disclosed why he applied to join the GAF recruitment

He said he studied at Accra Technical University but planned to defer or drop out if recruited into the army

The El-Wak victim shared that he sold sachet water at Pokuase to support himself and lived with his sister

A young Ghanaian man, who was a victim of the El-Wak Stadium stampede, has shared his reasons for trying his luck in the GAF recruitment exercise.

In a video spotted by YEN.com.gh, the man shared that his motivation for attempting to join the military was primarily due to severe financial difficulties.

His comment comes amid the tragic event at El-Wak Sports Stadium. Thousands of people had lined up hoping to enlist, and the situation escalated when security protocols were breached.

On Wednesday, November 12, 2025, the 7,000-capacity multi-purpose venue located in Accra’s Cantonments area was filled with applicants dressed in white shirts and black trousers. Some even stood outside the stadium, as there was no more space inside.

During the screening, a sudden surge of applicants caused a stampede at the gates, leading to the death of six young women, and around 33 others were injured.

Many observers pointed to the tragedy as a symptom of neglect, poor planning, and a lack of crowd‑control mechanisms rather than any individual fault.

El-Wak victim shares reason for joining recruitment

During a street interview, the man claimed he was having difficulties with paying the fees for his tertiary education, and he saw the military as a potential escape from the constant worry about it.

He disclosed that he studies at Accra Technical University (ATU), and if he had been successfully recruited, he would have either deferred his studies or dropped out of school completely.

To make ends meet, he disclosed that he sometimes sells sachet water at Pokuase, where he lives with his sister.

He described the appeal of a military life as a structured existence that, in his view, would bring him more peace of mind than his current financial struggles.

Reactions to El-Wak stampede victim's background

YEN.com.gh collected reactions from Ghanaians who watched the video on X. Some of the comments are below.

Vice President visits El-Wak stampede victims

YEN.com.gh had earlier reported that the Vice President, Prof Jane Naana Opoku-Agyemang, visited victims of the El-Wak stampede at the 37 Military Hospital.

She was accompanied by the Deputy Minister for Defence, Brogya Gyemfi, and the Chief of Defence Staff, Major General William Agyapong.

The Vice President and her team spent time with each patient and offered words of encouragement. She also assured them of the government's support throughout their treatment and recovery.

