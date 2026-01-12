Budding Volta Region-based musician Foster Anlomegah, popularly known as Page 2 Negabiatii, died on Friday, January 9, 2026

The news of the late young music star's cause of death was announced on social media on Saturday, January 10, 2026

Many Ghanaians, including fans of the late Page 2 Negabiatii, took to social media to mourn the late Volta Region-based artist

Fast-rising young Ghanaian musician Foster Anlomegah, popularly known as Page 2 Negabiatii, has passed away after a brief illness.

Young Volta Region-based musician Page 2 Negabiatii passes after a brief illness.

The news of Page's untimely death was announced by blogger Dogbey Benjamin Etsey in a post on his official Facebook page on Saturday, January 10, 2026.

What happened to Page Negabiatii Anlomegah?

The exact details surrounding his age and the circumstances leading to Page's sudden demise remain sketchy. However, reports indicated that he was battling an undisclosed health issue.

According to a statement from his family on Facebook on Sunday, January 11, 2026, the young musician died on Friday, January 9, 2026.

The family noted that they were making preparations and arrangements for the late Page's funeral service and called on fans to keep them in their prayers.

Blogger Dogbey Benjamin Etsey mourned the late Volta Region-based musician, who celebrated his birthday on September 28, 2025, with an emotional social post.

He wrote:

"Sad news. A young, talented artist known as Page Negabiatii Anlomegah confirmed dead after a small illness. May his soul rest in peace."

Popular Volta Region-based blogger and entertainment pundit Agblor Courage also mourned the late Page and confirmed his death in a phone conversation with the deceased's mother, which he shared on social media.

The Facebook posts confirming the death of Page Negabiatii Anlomegah are below:

Who was the late Page 2 Negabiatii?

The late Page 2 Negabiatii was a budding musician from Anloga in the Volta Region of Ghana.

He was a former signee of the independent music record label Atlantic Records Ghana (ARG) Music, owned by Latino GH, along with other artists in the region.

According to his Facebook profile, Page was also a former student of the prestigious secondary institution, Accra Academy.

The late Page 2 was also a recipient of an award at the 2025 edition of the Volta Music and Entertainment Awards event.

Legendary highlife musician Aseibu Amanfi passes away

Page Negabiatii Anlomegah's demise comes weeks after legendary highlife musician Aseibu Amanfi passed away on Sunday, December 28, 2025.

Reports indicated that the late musical artist passed away after a battle with an illness.

Kofi TV first announced the news with an old video of the veteran musician singing one of his classic songs.

Aseibu Amanfi is reported to have passed away on Sunday, December 28, 2025, after battling a short illness. Photo source: @kofitv

Moments after the news of Aseibu Amanfi's passing went viral, his close associate, Odehyieba Keff, confirmed the sad news in a video.

According to Odehyieba Keff, a guitarist and singer who used to play with Aseibu Amanfi, the highlife veteran had been ill for some time and had even solicited help online for his upkeep.

The Facebook video confirming Aseibu Amanfi's death is below:

Ghanaians mourn Page Negabiatii Anlomegah's death

YEN.com.gh has gathered some comments from social media users below:

Gameli Nyce commented:

"Eii, what happened to him?"

Uzy GH said:

"I am in tears."

Ghuyton Yeyeboi Owusu wrote:

"Oh, slow."

Adzo Volta commented:

"Rest in peace, my friend. I am so sorry for your loss."

Scuu-fiss Galigonn said:

"We are staying in the same area in Weija Galilea Maheam. I heard the news yesterday. I am dumbfounded. RIP Negabiatti."

Kumawood actor Alex Bonsu dies from illness

Earlier, YEN.com.gh reported that Kumawood actor Alex Bonsu died at the age of 47 from an illness on Saturday, January 3, 2026.

The deceased's relative announced his death in an emotional TikTok post on Wednesday, January 7, 2026.

Many Ghanaians, including the late Alex Bonsu's loved ones, took to social media to mourn his untimely death.

