Ghanaian musician Wendy Shay has addressed Tracy Shay's stage presence, stating unequivocally that she didn't seek her permission

Despite the strong criticism on the internet, she decided to forgive Tracy and asked others to be understanding

Additionally, the singer informed her fans that she is still committed to funding Tracy's schooling as she promised in 2025

Ghanaian musician Wendy Asiamah Addo, popularly known as Wendy Shay, has addressed the trending issue involving her goddaughter, Tracy Shay.

The primary school student performed at Sista Afia’s 10th anniversary concert without Wendy Shay’s knowledge or approval.

Wendy Shay says she would continue to provide for all Tracy Shay's needs despite her recent behaviour.

Wendy Shay to sponsor Tracy Shay despite disobedience

Wendy Shay responded to rumours that she intended to disown her protégé after Tracy Shay performed at an event in Koforidua without informing her.

The It’s Too Late singer explained that Tracy is still a child and only takes instructions from her parents. She reaffirmed that nothing has changed regarding her commitment to Tracy's education.

The RuffTown Records signee took to social media to share her perspective on Tracy’s performance.

"Anything action or decision that Tracy takes affects me and my brand, so before she goes on stage, I make sure I prepare her so she does the right thing. I had no idea about that particular show, so I couldn’t prep her. I have seen people bashing her, but Tracy can’t go to Koforidua alone to perform; she is living with her parents,” she said.

"I've read every comment. I want everyone to know that Tracy does not stay with me, even though some of you are suggesting that I return the child to her parents. Tracy's manager, her aunt, is always present when you see her with me. Her road manager is even her uncle. Tracy is either on vacation or not in class when you see her near me. I also want everyone to know that I still stand by my pledge to look after her from first grade through college. "As far as I know, I make sure to provide anything Tracy needs," she continued.

Tracy Shay’s parents apologise to Wendy Shay

Wendy Shay stated in the video that Tracy Shay’s parents have apologised for allowing their daughter to perform without informing her.

The talented musician, who has been tipped to win the 2025 Artiste of the Year at the upcoming Telecel Ghana Music Awards, added that her first goddaughter's parents have regretted their actions.

"Her parents had apologised to me for letting her perform on stage by herself without my permission. I am the only one who recognises her talent. "She needs mentoring, and if her parents support me and give me permission, I'll make sure she becomes the star that she is. Therefore, I'm asking everyone present to pardon her remarks," Wendy Shay stated.

Wendy Shay apologises to Fans on Tracy’s Behalf

In a trending video shared on X on January 7, 2025, Wendy Shay clarified that she was unaware of Tracy Shay’s performance in Koforidua.

She stated that she would have guided her goddaughter on proper stagecraft if she had been informed.

Wendy Shay flaunts her beauty in stylish ensembles for her last photoshoot in 2025 before Tracy Shay's New Year's performance at Sista Afia's concert.

The singer apologised to fans and called on Tracy’s parents to align with the mentoring process she has put in place.

Wendy Shay added that she has spoken to Sista Afia, and she also didn't have any prior knowledge about Tracy Shay's performance.

