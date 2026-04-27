A young nurse who moved to the UK has become a source of inspiration to many after she opened up about her stay since her arrival

This comes after she posted a video showing a massive three-bedroom apartment she rented in the UK

Ghanaians on social media who watched the video have showered praise on the young lady for the strides she has made since relocating

A Ghanaian nurse in the UK has grabbed headlines for the right reasons after announcing that she had moved into a new apartment.

Known on TikTok as @kanyeeti_, the young lady expressed joy about moving into the apartment, recounting that she had to settle for shared accommodation when she first arrived in the UK.

A Ghanaian nurse in the UK flaunts a 3-bedroom house she recently moved into Photo credit: @kanyeeti_/TikTok

Source: TikTok

She thanked God for blessing her, as she has now moved into a three-bedroom house.

"Hello my people, it's your favourite Ghanaian surviving the UK, and today we officially moved into our new home. Life has a funny way of changing slowly without you even noticing. Today we moved into our new rented home, and honestly, my heart is so full.

A quick tour of the house showed that her new place is very spacious, with a kitchen, a garage, a backyard garden, and other features that make life comfortable for her.

The nurse said that even though the house is rented, being able to live in it shows the progress she has made since her relocation.

"We didn't build it and we don't own it, but stepping into this space still feels like answered prayers. When I first came to the UK, I started in a shared accommodation,one room, shared kitchen, shared everything, just trying to adjust and survive. But now, God has blessed us with more space: three bedrooms, three bathrooms, no more waiting turns, a garage, and even a backyard garden.

It may be rented, but to us, it represents growth, stability, and progress. New home, new memories, and a grateful heart. It's time to turn this house into a home."

A Ghanaian lady displays all the food in Ghana her parents brought to her in the UK. Photo credit: @afroteen.hq

Source: UGC

At the time of writing this report, the video had gained over 2,000 likes and 77 comments.

Watch the TikTok video here:

Peeps congratulate young nurse on new home

Social media users who took to the comment section of the post have celebrated the young lady for the strides she has made since relocating to the UK.

YEN.com.gh collated some reactions to the video:

Lily Dodoo stated:

"Hi Rukky, can you please send me your friend’s YouTube video about how to relocate to the UK?"

Twaie added:

"Awww congratulations sis, so happy for you xx"

@MAS-glamourgh🇬🇭 added:

"Ahhh, let me start packing now that there is a visitors' room"

BIG BALLY added:

"Congratulations, This house is so big and spacious"

Nana Ama Serwaa added:

"Please, have you updated it to the UK standard?"

Abena Ampomaa Lokko added:

"Me diɛ, I like the master’s room."

Parents pack food for their daughter in UK

Earlier, YEN.com.gh reported that a Ghanaian lady in the UK got emotional as she shared a video showing all the items her parents brought to her from Ghana.

Among the items were Cerelac, frozen stew, and palm nut soup.

Source: YEN.com.gh