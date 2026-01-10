Former Kumawood actor Alex Bonsu passed away on Saturday, January 3, 2026, after a battle with severe health problems

The news of his death was announced on Wednesday, January 7, 2026, with details of his one-week observation event

Many Ghanaians took to social media to mourn the late former Kumawood actor Alex Bonsu's death with emotional tributes

Former Kumawood actor Alex Bonsu, popularly known as Gimmy, has reportedly passed away at the age of 47.

Former Kumawood actor Alex Bonsu sadly passes away after a reported battle with illness on Saturday, January 3, 2026. Photo source: @kaakyirebadankwaah35

Source: TikTok

TikToker Kaakyire ba Dankwaah, who appears to be a close relative of the late former actor, announced the news of his death in an emotional post on social media on Wednesday, January 7, 2026.

What happened to former actor Alex Bonsu?

According to the female online personality, Alex passed away on Saturday, January 3, 2026, two years after the burial of their father.

She failed to specify the exact cause of the former actor's death. However, reports indicate that he had been battling a severe health issue that had left him bedridden and seeking medical treatment at a hospital in the Ashanti Region of Ghana.

TikToker Kaakyire ba Dankwaah also shared details about the late Alex's upcoming one-week observation to honour his memory and make arrangements for his funeral and burial services.

The solemn event for the late former Kumawood actor will be held at the Great Achievers Educational School in Tanoso, Ashanti Region, on Sunday, January 25, 2026, with friends and symphatisers expected to be present.

In the caption of the post, Kaakyire ba Dankwah wrote:

"Hmm, rest well Superstar."

The TikTok posts announcing the late former Kumawood actor Alex Bonsu's death are below:

Who was the late Alex Bonsu?

The late Alex Bonsu was a former Kumawood actor based at Tanoso Bus Stop before his untimely death.

He frequently played minor roles in some popular Kumawood movies from the 2000s and 2010s.

Alex Bonsu featured in movies alongside other popular actors like Agya Koo, the late Aboagye Brenya, and the US-based Isaac Fosu, popularly known as Agya Fosu.

Veteran actor William Addo passes away

Legendary Ghanaian actor William Addo, popularly known as Akpatse, passed away in the early hours of November 22, 2025, after a long battle with several health problems, including blindness.

His family confirmed the tragedy in a statement released on November 24, which stated that the legendary star passed away peacefully.

Veteran Ghanaian actor William Addo, popularly known as Akpatse, reportedly dies on November 22, 2025. Image credit: WilliamAddo

Source: Facebook

Media personality Kofi Adoma Nwawani also shared the tragic news on his Facebook page, mourning the veteran actor's demise.

The Facebook post announcing William Addo’s death is below:

Ghanaians mourn Alex Bonsu's demise

YEN.com.gh has gathered some comments from social media users below:

Efyanyamekye05 commented:

"Aww, Abrafi Alex, aww."

Akosua Shamsy wrote:

"Rest well star 😭."

Lady_Julia 85 said:

"It is too early to start the year with this sad news. Alex, why this time, Alex? Hmm, it is well, and we cannot question God too. Till we meet again, my good friend. RIP. We love you, but God loves you more."

Miss Akosua commented:

"Eii God. Ghana, why all this?"

Kumasi-based businessman Atiki London dies

Earlier, YEN.com.gh reported that Kumasi-based businessman Atiki London died on Wednesday, January 7, 2026.

The news of the late business mogul, known in private life as Nana Mensah Bonsu's demise was announced by his close friend Andrew Poku-Amankwah on social media on Thursday, January 8, 2026.

The death of Atiki London evoked sadness among many Ghanaians, who mourned and paid tribute to him online.

Source: YEN.com.gh