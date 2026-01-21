Online News Portal of the Year National communications award Finalist in best audience engagement

Global site navigation

“I Sometimes Feel Embarrassed When Sarkodie Kneels Before Me”: Obrafour Says
Music

“I Sometimes Feel Embarrassed When Sarkodie Kneels Before Me”: Obrafour Says

by  Portia Arthur
2 min read

Legendary Ghanaian rapper Obrafour has praised musician Sarkodie for his humility in a viral video.

Don't miss out! Get your daily dose of sports news straight to your phone. Join YEN's Sports News channel on WhatsApp now!

He spoke about the relationship between him and Michael Owusu Addo in an exclusive interview with Caleb Nii Boye.

Obrafour, Sarkodie, Rapper, Musicians
“I Sometimes Feel Embarrassed When Sarkodie Kneels Before Me”: Obrafour Says
Source: UGC

Obrafour discusses Sarkodie kneeling before him

Award-winning rapper Obrafour has disclosed that he occasionally feels ashamed when Sarkodie publicly recognises his contributions to the music business.

Obrafour stated that even though he was crucial to Sarkodie's early career, especially with the song "Saa Okodie No," he does not deserve such acts of devotion because Sarkodie is a significant brand in the industry.

PAY ATTENTION: Follow us on Instagram - get the most important news directly in your favourite app!

Obrafour added that he would rather Sarkodie give God the respect he bestows upon him.

The renowned rapper emphasised that without God's direction, he could not have had such an influence on Sarkodie's career.

“Sarkodie is huge but anytime he sees me and wants to kneel before me, it sometimes embarrasses me. I ask myself, who am I for Sarkodie to lie on the floor for me?” he said.

Read also

"I'm instructing you, go to Auntie Naa and mourn your husband": Counsellor Lutterodt tells Yaw Sarpong's wife

“If I had it my way, I would channel that respect to the Maker. When I first met him, I told him who he was and what God was going to do with him,” he added.

The TikTok video is below:

JOIN IN: Suspicious Content In Your Feed? Bust It With Our Free and Brief Fact-Checking Course. Get a Certificate!

Source: YEN.com.gh

Authors:
Portia Arthur avatar

Portia Arthur (Entertainment Editor) Portia Arthur holds a BA in publishing from Kwame Nkrumah University of Science and Technology (2013). She has nearly a decade of experience in journalism. She worked as a Lifestyle editor for Pulse.com.gh for almost six years. She joined YEN.com.gh in 2022 as its pioneer fashion editor. She has also worked with celebrities and footballers in image consultancy and management. She has completed Google News Initiative News Labs courses and Advanced Lab courses in Advanced Digital Reporting, Fighting misinformation. She can be reached via email: portia.arthur@yen.com.gh

Hot:
Bumpy johnson Dan katz Thomas james burris Alexandra kays Chief kunsu