Legendary Ghanaian rapper Obrafour has praised musician Sarkodie for his humility in a viral video.

He spoke about the relationship between him and Michael Owusu Addo in an exclusive interview with Caleb Nii Boye.

“I Sometimes Feel Embarrassed When Sarkodie Kneels Before Me”: Obrafour Says

Obrafour discusses Sarkodie kneeling before him

Award-winning rapper Obrafour has disclosed that he occasionally feels ashamed when Sarkodie publicly recognises his contributions to the music business.

Obrafour stated that even though he was crucial to Sarkodie's early career, especially with the song "Saa Okodie No," he does not deserve such acts of devotion because Sarkodie is a significant brand in the industry.

Obrafour added that he would rather Sarkodie give God the respect he bestows upon him.

The renowned rapper emphasised that without God's direction, he could not have had such an influence on Sarkodie's career.

“Sarkodie is huge but anytime he sees me and wants to kneel before me, it sometimes embarrasses me. I ask myself, who am I for Sarkodie to lie on the floor for me?” he said.

“If I had it my way, I would channel that respect to the Maker. When I first met him, I told him who he was and what God was going to do with him,” he added.

