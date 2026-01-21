“I Sometimes Feel Embarrassed When Sarkodie Kneels Before Me”: Obrafour Says
Legendary Ghanaian rapper Obrafour has praised musician Sarkodie for his humility in a viral video.
Don't miss out! Get your daily dose of sports news straight to your phone. Join YEN's Sports News channel on WhatsApp now!
He spoke about the relationship between him and Michael Owusu Addo in an exclusive interview with Caleb Nii Boye.
Obrafour discusses Sarkodie kneeling before him
Award-winning rapper Obrafour has disclosed that he occasionally feels ashamed when Sarkodie publicly recognises his contributions to the music business.
Obrafour stated that even though he was crucial to Sarkodie's early career, especially with the song "Saa Okodie No," he does not deserve such acts of devotion because Sarkodie is a significant brand in the industry.
Obrafour added that he would rather Sarkodie give God the respect he bestows upon him.
The renowned rapper emphasised that without God's direction, he could not have had such an influence on Sarkodie's career.
“Sarkodie is huge but anytime he sees me and wants to kneel before me, it sometimes embarrasses me. I ask myself, who am I for Sarkodie to lie on the floor for me?” he said.
"I'm instructing you, go to Auntie Naa and mourn your husband": Counsellor Lutterodt tells Yaw Sarpong's wife
“If I had it my way, I would channel that respect to the Maker. When I first met him, I told him who he was and what God was going to do with him,” he added.
The TikTok video is below:
JOIN IN: Suspicious Content In Your Feed? Bust It With Our Free and Brief Fact-Checking Course. Get a Certificate!
Source: YEN.com.gh
Portia Arthur (Entertainment Editor) Portia Arthur holds a BA in publishing from Kwame Nkrumah University of Science and Technology (2013). She has nearly a decade of experience in journalism. She worked as a Lifestyle editor for Pulse.com.gh for almost six years. She joined YEN.com.gh in 2022 as its pioneer fashion editor. She has also worked with celebrities and footballers in image consultancy and management. She has completed Google News Initiative News Labs courses and Advanced Lab courses in Advanced Digital Reporting, Fighting misinformation. She can be reached via email: portia.arthur@yen.com.gh