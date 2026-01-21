Counsellor Lutterodt reacted to the death of the gospel legend Yaw Sarpong as he fired his wife, Adwoa Pinamang

He demanded that the partner of the songwriter should go back to Auntie Naa's show, where she had gone to disgrace him and mourn his death

The counsellor's action towards the widow has sparked debate on social media, while some supported him, others also jabbed him

Don't miss out! Get your daily dose of sports news straight to your phone. Join YEN's Sports News channel on WhatsApp now!

Cyril George Carstensen Lutterodt, widely known as Counsellor Lutterodt, has finally spoken following the death of the gospel artist Yaw Sarpong, as he goes after the singer's wife over her previous behaviour.

Counsellor Lutterodt sends a strong message to Yaw Sarpong's wife after his death. Source: @ Trends Ghana/ Counselor Lutterodt/ Adwoa Pinamang

Source: Facebook

On Tuesday, January 20, Ghanaians woke up to heartbreaking news as the renowned artist was confirmed dead. His passing was confirmed by his manager, Nana Poku Ashis. Reports had it that the veteran musician died at Emena Hospital in Kumasi, where he was receiving treatment.

The demise of the vocalist has brought sadness to the music industry and Ghana at large. Yaw Sarpong was loved by a lot of people due to his unique songs and splendid performances. A lot of industry players, including Sarkodie, have taken to social media to pay tribute to him.

Counsellor Lutterodt jabs Yaw Sarpong's wife

The well-known counsellor, speaking in an interview on 'Angel FM', claimed that Adwoa Pinamang didn't treat her husband well when he was alive.

He recounted how she took him to Oyerepa, a relationship show hosted by Auntie Naa, to shame him over money.

According to Lutterodt, Pinamang should storm the same show to express her sadness. He says she should cry for everyone to hear, just as she did while embarrassing him.

He further explained that it's obvious Maame Tiwaa was the heaven-ordained soulmate of the singer and not the widow, reason why he kicked the bucket a few weeks after her death.

Watch the TikTok video of the counsellor jabbing the widow below:

Reactions to Counsellor Lutterodt jabbing Sarpong's wife

Below are some comments from netizens after Counsellor Lutterodt fired Adwoa Pinamang:

Adwoa wrote:

"Counsellor, I am disappointed in you. What is the difference between the two cases? Lumba's case and Yaw Sarpong's."

Joe Bigs wrote:

"This man has been sick for years, make we think."

Debby Ansah wrote:

"Please don’t create another team, we are not done with the other one."

Wood wrote:

"You see how Yaw Sarpong followed Tiwaa within her last few weeks."

Sky Boy wrote:

"They were soul mates. The truth is, a lot of married couples are not soul mates. They are just married."

Counsellor Lutterodt reminds Ghanaians of how Yaw Sarpong's wife humiliated him on Auntie Naa's show. Source: @ Counsellor Lutterodt.

Source: Facebook

The TikTok video of Karma President's prophecy is below:

Karma President prophesies doom for Yaw Sarpong

YEN.com.gh had earlier reported that Karma President prophesied about the death of Yaw Sarpong.

In April 2024, the self-acclaimed seer claimed that Yaw Sarpong was suffering spiritually and proceeded to claim that the legendary musician wouldn't survive the ailment that had befallen him.

Speaking further, he explained that the family of the artist needed to make some sacrifices. Controversially, the self-proclaimed prophet accused the singer's family of being behind his illness.

Proofreading by Samuel Gitonga, copy editor at YEN.com.gh.

Source: YEN.com.gh