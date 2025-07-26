Online News Portal of the Year National communications award Finalist in best audience engagement

Global site navigation

Ghanaian Highlife Icon Daddy Lumba Is Dead: “Rest Well Legend”
Celebrities

Ghanaian Highlife Icon Daddy Lumba Is Dead: “Rest Well Legend”

by  Magdalene Larnyoh
1 min read

Ghanaian highlife legend, Charles Kojo Fosu, popularly called Daddy Lumba, has died.

PAY ATTENTION: NOW You can COMMENT on our articles on the YEN website! Learn how to get started.

The legendary highlife musician passed on Saturday, July 26, 2025, after a short illness.

Daddy Lumba, DL, Daddy Lumba dead, highlife legend, music legend
Ghanaian highlife legend Daddy Lumba is dead Photo credit: Daddy Lumba
Source: Facebook

In a statement signed by the counsel of the Fosu family, it stated that they would share details of their funeral arrangements at the right time.

PAY ATTENTION: Follow us on Instagram - get the most important news directly in your favourite app!

Ghanaians mourn Daddy Lumba

YEN.com.gh collated some reactions to the statement shared on Daddy Lumba's Facebook page. Read them below:

Juliana Ampem Darkowah said:

"Forever in our hearts, we'll remember your impact and cherish the memories you created. Rest well legend 🙏."

Strongman Burn wrote:

"💔 💔 😭."

Nana Aidoo Immanuel said:

"Hard to Believe. Oh Daddy...Hmmmmm 💔💔💔."

Liz Akua Quansah wrote:

"Oh my God! My all-time favourite!! Lord, have mercy! Da yie Daddy, da yie 😢 😢😢."

Ebenezer Ayim said:

"RIP legend. Your song 'Makra mo' will be on autoplay"

Read also

Andy Dosty trashes Daddy Lumba's death rumours, shares health update: "The legend is alive"

Nana Ama Adutwumwaa Morosah wrote:

"So you showed up at Koforidua for a reason, right?🥹🥹🥹🥹heeerrrrrr, may3 emotional. It has hit me real hard. Ahh."

Dennis M. Asare said:

"Government should declare nationwide holiday 😭😭😭😭😭😭."

New feature: Сheck out news that is picked for YOU ➡️ click on “Recommended for you” and enjoy!

Source: YEN.com.gh

Authors:
Magdalene Larnyoh avatar

Magdalene Larnyoh (Human-Interest editor) Magdalene Larnyoh writes for the Human Interest Desk at YEN.com.gh. She has over ten years of experience in media and communications. She previously worked for Citi FM, Pulse Ghana, and Business Insider Africa. She obtained a BA in Social Sciences from the University of Cape Coast (UCC) in 2012. Reach out to her on magdalene.larnyoh@yen.com.gh

Hot: