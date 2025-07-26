Ghanaian highlife legend, Charles Kojo Fosu, popularly called Daddy Lumba, has died.

The legendary highlife musician passed on Saturday, July 26, 2025, after a short illness.

Ghanaian highlife legend Daddy Lumba is dead Photo credit: Daddy Lumba

In a statement signed by the counsel of the Fosu family, it stated that they would share details of their funeral arrangements at the right time.

Ghanaians mourn Daddy Lumba

YEN.com.gh collated some reactions to the statement shared on Daddy Lumba's Facebook page. Read them below:

Juliana Ampem Darkowah said:

"Forever in our hearts, we'll remember your impact and cherish the memories you created. Rest well legend 🙏."

Strongman Burn wrote:

"💔 💔 😭."

Nana Aidoo Immanuel said:

"Hard to Believe. Oh Daddy...Hmmmmm 💔💔💔."

Liz Akua Quansah wrote:

"Oh my God! My all-time favourite!! Lord, have mercy! Da yie Daddy, da yie 😢 😢😢."

Ebenezer Ayim said:

"RIP legend. Your song 'Makra mo' will be on autoplay"

Nana Ama Adutwumwaa Morosah wrote:

"So you showed up at Koforidua for a reason, right?🥹🥹🥹🥹heeerrrrrr, may3 emotional. It has hit me real hard. Ahh."

Dennis M. Asare said:

"Government should declare nationwide holiday 😭😭😭😭😭😭."

