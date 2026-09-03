Poco Lee is facing five serious charges before Snaresbrook Crown Court in London following an alleged incident in east London

The charges relate to alleged attempted and non-consensual sexual acts said to have occurred in Tower Hamlets on July 23, 2026

The Nigerian singer and dancer is scheduled to appear in court on September 15, 2026, for a plea and trial preparation hearing

Nigerian dancer and entertainer Poco Lee is currently making headlines following a legal battle in the United Kingdom, where he faces five serious-offence charges.

Who is Poco Lee? All you need to know about the dancer and his UK legal battle. Image credit: Poco Lee

Source: Facebook

The development has put the spotlight on the popular dancer, who has built a name for himself through his energetic performances, collaborations with top Nigerian musicians and growing career as an entertainer.

But who is Poco Lee, and how did he rise to become one of Nigeria's most recognisable dancers?

Who is Poco Lee?

Poco Lee is the stage name of Iweh Pascal Odinaka, a Nigerian dancer, hypeman, singer and entertainer known for his energetic dance performances.

He has become a familiar face in Nigeria's entertainment industry, particularly for his ability to combine popular street-dance styles with music and entertainment.

Over the years, Poco Lee has moved from being known primarily as a dancer to establishing himself as a versatile entertainer who has worked with some of the biggest names in the Nigerian music industry.

How old is Poco Lee?

Poco Lee was born on October 21, 1996, making him 29 years old as of September 2026.

He was born in Orlu, Imo State, Nigeria, and was raised in Ojo, Lagos State, where he spent much of his childhood.

Poco Lee's early life and education

Poco Lee developed an interest in dancing while growing up and gradually turned his passion into a career.

He attended Nigerian Navy Primary School in Ojo before continuing his education at Command Day Secondary School in Lagos.

He later gained admission to Lagos State University (LASU), where he studied Microbiology.

Despite pursuing a science-related course at university, his passion for entertainment eventually became the path he followed professionally.

How Poco Lee became famous

Poco Lee's rise to fame is closely linked to his dancing.

He gained widespread attention through social media and dance performances, particularly at a time when Nigerian street-dance styles were becoming increasingly popular among young people.

His energetic interpretation of moves such as Zanku and Legwork helped him stand out from other dancers and earned him a growing following.

His association with Nigerian artiste Zlatan Ibile also contributed significantly to his popularity, especially during the period when the Zanku dance movement was taking over the Nigerian music scene.

Poco Lee's performances soon attracted the attention of major artistes, allowing him to work with some of the biggest names in Afrobeats.

Artistes Poco Lee has worked with

Throughout his career, Poco Lee has collaborated and performed alongside several prominent Nigerian musicians.

Some of the artistes he has worked with include Davido, Burna Boy, Wizkid, Tiwa Savage and Zlatan Ibile.

His collaborations with popular artistes have helped him expand his audience beyond the dance community and establish himself as a recognised figure in Nigerian entertainment.

Poco Lee's career beyond dancing

Although Poco Lee is best known as a dancer, his career has expanded into other areas of entertainment.

He has worked as a hypeman and MC and has also ventured into music as a recording artiste.

His ability to entertain audiences through dance, music and hyping has allowed him to build a career that goes beyond choreography.

Poco Lee has also performed for audiences outside Nigeria, further increasing his profile as an African entertainer.

Why is Poco Lee in the news?

Poco Lee is currently in the news because of a legal case in the United Kingdom.

The dancer is facing five serious-offence charges, with the case currently before Snaresbrook Crown Court in London.

His legal situation has generated significant attention on social media and among entertainment followers, particularly because of his established profile in the Nigerian entertainment industry.

A YouTube video on Poco Lee's legal battle is below.

What charges does Poco Lee face?

According to court information, Poco Lee faces five charges relating to alleged serious offences, including allegations of attempted and non-consensual sexual acts.

The alleged offences are reported to have occurred in Tower Hamlets, east London, on July 23, 2026.

Poco Lee reportedly appeared before Thames Magistrates' Court in August before the case was transferred to Snaresbrook Crown Court.

The case remains before the court, and the allegations have not been proven.

When is Poco Lee's next court hearing?

Poco Lee is scheduled to appear before Snaresbrook Crown Court on September 15, 2026.

The hearing is listed as a plea and trial preparation hearing, which forms part of the process through which the court determines how the case will proceed.

A reporting restriction has also been imposed to protect the identity of the complainant.

What has Poco Lee's management said?

Following the reports surrounding the case, Poco Lee's management has called for the public to allow the legal process to take its course.

His team has also addressed some claims circulating online about the circumstances surrounding the case, including reports involving alleged drink spiking.

The management has urged the public to distinguish between allegations circulating online and facts established through the court process.

Has Poco Lee been convicted?

No. Poco Lee has not been convicted of the offences he faces.

The charges against him remain allegations, and the case is still before the UK courts. He is presumed innocent unless and until proven guilty.

What next for Poco Lee?

Poco Lee's next major legal milestone is his scheduled court appearance on September 15, 2026.

As the case progresses, further details may emerge through the judicial process.

For now, the legal battle has placed renewed attention on an entertainer whose career was built largely through dance, social media and collaborations with some of Nigeria's biggest music stars.

Burner Boy visit Poco Lee in the UK

Earlier, YEN.com.gh reported that Burna Boy visited Poco Lee in a UK prison, where the dancer is facing serious sexual offence charges.

This unexpected display of loyalty has ignited conversations about friendship and support in the face of adversity, capturing widespread attention online.

Don't miss out! Get your daily dose of sports news straight to your phone. Join YEN's Sports News channel on WhatsApp now!

Source: YEN.com.gh