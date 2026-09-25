USCIS assisted in the investigation that led to the indictment and arrest of Houston attorney Alla Nowowiejski, 44

Nowowiejski allegedly accepted client payments for work visa applications she never submitted or only filed in part

The attorney faces up to 20 years in federal prison and a maximum fine of $250,000 if convicted

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A Houston-area immigration attorney has been indicted on charges of mail fraud and making false statements after allegedly collecting fees from clients for visa applications she never properly filed, according to an announcement from the US Attorney's Office for the Southern District of Texas on 25 September 2026.

Alla Nowowiejski, 44, accepted payments from clients seeking to establish or adjust their work status in the United States.

Houston attorney Alla Nowowiejski is indicted for mail fraud after allegedly taking work visa fees, using fake documents and misleading clients. Photo credit: MmeEmil/Getty Images

Source: Getty Images

The indictment alleges she either failed to submit the applications altogether or only filed them in part, leaving clients in legal limbo without their knowledge.

Fake documents used to deceive clients

Beyond withholding services, Nowowiejski allegedly went further by providing clients with fraudulent documents and reference numbers associated with entirely unrelated active immigration cases. Prosecutors allege she used these materials to convince clients that their applications were being actively processed by immigration authorities, concealing the fraud for an extended period.

US Citizenship and Immigration Services (USCIS) played a key role in the investigation that led to her arrest, alongside the Department of Homeland Security Office of Inspector General, the US Postal Service Office of Inspector General, and the Harris County Constable's Office, Precinct 1.

Penalties Nowowiejski could face

If convicted on all charges, Nowowiejski faces a maximum sentence of 20 years in federal prison as well as a potential fine of up to $250,000. Prosecutors have not yet disclosed how many clients were affected or the total amount of money she allegedly collected.

An indictment represents a formal accusation of criminal conduct and does not constitute evidence of guilt. Nowowiejski is presumed innocent unless and until convicted through due process of law.

Businessman gets 4 years for $2m fraud in US

In a related development, YEN.com.gh reported that a Nigerian national was jailed for four years after swindling more than $2.7 million from dozens of victims across the United States and abroad.

Joseph James Nantomah, 49, was sentenced on September 18, 2026, by United States District Judge Lynn Adelman in the Eastern District of Wisconsin.

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Source: YEN.com.gh