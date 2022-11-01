Sarkodie visited Dubai and was spotted in a 2022 Lamborghini Huracan and caused a stir as he drove it at top speed

The Ghanaian rapper had folks staring as he roamed the streets of Dubai in the luxurious vehicle

The video of Sarkodie driving the vehicle stirred interesting reactions on social media as folks marveled at the speed he drove at

Ghanaian rapper Michael Owusu Addo, famously known as Sarkodie, stirred reactions on social media after he flaunted a 2022 Lamborghini Huracan.

In another video that popped up, the rapper was spotted speeding on a highway, which got folks talking. Sarkodie was moving so fast that the movement of the vehicle's tires confused a lot of folks. Some peeps were scared for him and warned he could get arrested for overspeeding.

The Lamborghini Huracan is a supercar that possesses an incredible amount of power and speed, and it seems Sarkodie enjoyed the performance of the vehicle and pushed it to its limits.

In other videos that surfaced from his trip, it looked like the rapper was well-received everywhere he went in Dubai.

Sarkodie Drives At Top Speed; Fans React

Simon Nakoja was amazed by the speed:

how do those wheels even work

Tranquil TV also reacted:

Looks as if the ride is not moving.... Eee King Sark

toppdogg✨ was also impressed:

ahhh see the tyres aiiiii madd

Sky Walker Tv Gh was confused:

who checked the tyres are going reverse l think they are using VFX

RanksOnly also reacted:

ebi Dubai bro! you go pay if you over speed

