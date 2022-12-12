Ghanaian musician AMG Medikal made a fan almost teary after giving him brand-new Jordan 1 retro sneakers

The award-winning musician owns different pairs of designer sneakers which he always wears to concerts

AMG Medikal married Ghanian musician Fella Makafui in 2020 and the lovely duo have a beautiful daughter together

Ghanaian musician AMG Medikal has surprised one of his loyal male fans with a brand new pair of Jordan 1 retro sneakers valued at over ten thousand Ghana cedis.

The twenty-nine-year-old award-winning musician is one of the few male celebrities in Ghana with an enviable collection of sneakers.

In a video shared by a popular Ghanaian blogger ronnieiseverywhere, the rapper AMG Medikal was with self-acclaimed Dancehall King Shatta Wale during the float for this new transport service.

Ghanaian musician AMG Medikal rocks a black shirt and jeans. source: @ronnieiseverywhere

AMG Medikal rocked a dapper black shirt and ripped denim jeans styled with black men's slides after giving out his Nike Sneakers.

Odorgonno Senior High graduate and his lovely wife Fella Makafui always show off their mansions and luxurious vacations on social media.

Samuel Adu Frimpong popularly known in showbiz as Medikal is a talented hip pop artiste with lots of hit songs.

Some social media users have shared their thoughts about AMG Medikal's kind gesture

ronnieiseverywhere_official

@amgmedikal just gifted his Brand new Nike sneakers to one of the street boys during @shaxiofficial.gh float. God richly bless him.

akosuahhh

Edieennn brand new

nyaw_wusu

Eeiii mo de333, how did you know it’s new

yunglordfrmdao

If e be me like I no go wear am.. I go put the sneaker for glass inside den worship am everyday fr

gucci_mane2345

Is fake

hottie_spicy_

What if is not his size?

kinxguy

so @amgmedikal when am I going to get your Shirt or towel keke ❤️❤️❤️❤️❤️

