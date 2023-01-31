Ghanaian musician and socialite Mona Faiz Montrage is one of the top female style icons in the entertainment industry

The 30-year-old style influencer has redefined fashion and style for other celebrities to follow since hitting the limit

The award-winning musician has managed her balance her music career while living her opulent lifestyle as a socialite

Award-winning musician Hajia4Reeall has proven that she is still among the top slay queens in Ghana in her latest video.

The socialite who was allegedly arrested in the United Kingdom after a show in December 2022 was seen looking gorgeous as ever in expensive designer brands.

Ghanaian musician Hajia4Reall looks exquisite in stunning outfits. source: @hajia4reall

Mona Faiz Montrage known by the stage name Hajia4Reall wore a short sleeve jumpsuit that cover her voluptuous figure and cleavage.

The Badder Than hitmaker looked classy and chic in a frontal lace blonde hairstyle and flawless makeup as she stepped out.

Showing off her beautiful hand tattoo, Mona wore a gold wristwatch and bracelet on her other to compliment her look.

Hajia4Reall opted for simple round loop earrings while serving us edgy street vibes. She rocked a Christian Dior side bag and matching boots in this photo.

See the photos below:

A video of Hajia4Reall's looks

Shatta Wale and others have commented on Hajia4Reall's photo on Instagram

equishops_official

Turn that back and make a little walk

munashjeff

My sister we love you weather rain or shine we are with you

iam_khi.khi

❤️❤️❤️❤️❤️❤️❤️always beautiful

khutiee_

Uh uh came through hard

officialdzidzi

Dope swag but the wig be making you look like a granny

naamiley_glams

Outfit is giving

reggierockstone711

FLYFRICANZ

osei_akosua

Exactly… forget them and focus on you wai

alhassanabdulsalam3

The storm will soon settle and everything will be fine beautiful Mo

patrickjahye

Adorable beautiful queen

justcletus_

Eee Kim Kardashian

queen_vannnee

Am so happy to see you on my screen today ❤️

Previously, YEN.com.gh wrote about Ghanaian musician Hajia4Reall has risen to the top in the male-dominated Ghanaian music industry and highly competitive fashion industry.

Hajia4reall whose real name is Mona Montrage has earned her mark as an A-lister female celebrity who goes on shopping sprees in popular designer shops.

The award-winning star invests some of the wealth she makes from her clothing shop and music career in expensive designer brands such as Fendi, Christian Dior, Chanel, and Gucci.

