Ghanaian musician Stephanie Benson knows how to steal the spotlight at any event with her looks

The international singer and performer who is rooted in jazz music turned heads on the Today's Woman show with her sizzling look

The new host of the program, Cookie Tee, looked gorgeous in a simple and fashionable African print dress

Ghanaian musician Stephanie Benson is one of Ghana's most talented and fashionable female musicians.

The 52-year-old queen of jazz always steals attention with her jaw-dropping looks even before she picks the microphone to perform her soul-touching kind of music.

Stephanie Benson and Cookie Tee looking glamorous in their elegant dresses. Sources: @stephaniebensonlive @cookieteegh

Source: Instagram

Princess Akua Ohenewaa Asieanem of Kokobin, popularly called Stephanie Benson, gave her followers gothic vibes with her all-black ensemble and matching hand gloves.

TV3 presenter Cookie Tee looks astonishing in an African print dress

The new host of Today's Woman show by Media General, Cookie Tee, has always looked elegant in an African print dress for the first episode of the rebranded program.

Shirley Emma Tibilla, popularly called Cookie Tee, wore a two-piece African print and lace outfit stylishly designed with unique features, including peplum and ruched sleeves.

The TV3 morning show host rocked a voluminous curly hairstyle and smooth makeup for the interview. She completed her look with shiny earrings, bracelets and stunning designer pumps.

Source: YEN.com.gh